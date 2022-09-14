CannabisNewsWire (CNW) to serve as the Official NewsWire of 420 Expo 2022

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) is pleased to announce that it has been engaged to serve as a media sponsor and official newswire for the 420 Expo , New Jersey’s first-ever BYOC (Bring your own Cannabis) consumer expo. The 420 Expo, presented by Wakit Grinders and hosted by cannabis icon Tommy Chong, will be held at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey, September 16-18, 2022.



The 420 Expo is geared toward shining a light on the cannabis community and alleviating the stigma around consumption. The event could not have been more timely, organized shortly after legalization in April this year. It aims to promote meaningful and open conversations and foster a deeper understanding of the industry.

Attendees, whether casual users or cannabis connoisseurs, will enjoy a fun environment featuring vendors from the cannabis community and beyond, great food in The Stoner Food Court and a fleet of food trucks in the outdoor smoking section, rolling contests, celebrity appearances, and musical performances by the likes of DJ Geenius, The Mercats, Atari Jones, The Early Birds, Brother Jerome, Screaming Broccoli, Isn’t It Always and others. In addition, the 420 Expo’s comprehensive agenda includes entertainment acts by dancers, performance artists, comics and interactive gaming on a massive, state-of-the-art stage.

Once inside the expo, cannabis enthusiasts will be immersed in a world of over 75 premium exhibitors, showcasing the latest and greatest products, and freshest accessories on the approximately 100,000 square foot convention center floor. The conference will also host a live Q&A session with cannabis advocate and WWE star Rob Van Dan (“Mr. 420”), and legendary comedian/actor Tommy Chong who will be interviewed by former High Times Editor and CelebStoner.com founder, Steve Bloom.

Over the three days, the convention will also host seminars by invited speakers and top educators on a variety of subjects such as “Medical marijuana patient perspectives,” “So you wanna get into the canna biz?,” “Smoking sex: using cannabis to enhance your love life,” “Legal weed: from rights to oversights,” “Shattering the stigma: dabbing do’s & don’ts,” among several others.

With its lively and relaxed atmosphere, this one-of-a-kind event offers a unique environment to cultivate a strong knowledge base and boasts unlimited networking opportunities with industry veterans and savvy business actors.

The 420 Expo is also offering VIP Admissions, which will give attendees a 420 Expo drawstring bag and T-shirt, a commemorative poster and pin, deep discounts to vendors, access to the VIP Lounge, and free entry to the official 420 Expo VIP After Parties, among other perks.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CannabisNewsWire (CNW) will collaborate to leverage their extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public. CannabisNewsWire, as specialists in amplifying article syndication via 5,000+ outlets, will also feature conference updates on dedicated event pages.

“We are pleased to be a part of such an innovative and momentous conference marking New Jersey’s first BYOC event. As a one-of-a-kind event, we are looking forward to providing coverage as the Official NewsWire,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “With its welcoming environment, limitless educational and networking opportunities, and showcasing of the latest products and services in a rapidly expanding market, 420 Expo is designed to be a great success for many years to come.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million followers across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are excited to add IBN and CNW as best-in-class partners to enhance our communications strategy,” said Dan Davis, co-founder of the 420 Expo. “Our event, partners and exhibitors will benefit from their outreach capabilities in generating broader public interest.”

The 420 Expo is open to the public on all three days. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

There will be no sales of cannabis (including plants, seeds, concentrates and vapes) on the premises. However, attendees are welcome to BYOC within legal limits and consume responsibly in the designated smoking section.

Interested parties can purchase General Admission and VIP tickets at the following link: https://420expo.com/tickets/. Also available for purchase at that link: a very limited number of “bucket list” smoking sessions on Friday and Saturday with the godfather of cannabis, Tommy Chong, and WWE Hall-of-Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD), aka “Mr. 420,” as well as photo ops with the pair and others.

For additional information about the 420 Expo, visit https://420expo.com/

