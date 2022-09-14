MOD Mission Critical Partners with Cologix to Expand its Marketplace to Vancouver, Canada

English French

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global infrastructure platform as a service company, announces that it has partnered with Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, to offer easy access to the company’s PaaSPort™ marketplace that enables companies to design and deploy multi-facility, multi-cloud and multi-network solutions nearly anywhere in the world. As a result of the partnership, Cologix’s VAN1 digital edge data center becomes a new Point of Presence (PoP) for MOD’s globally distributed edge computing enablement platform, PaaSPort.



Now available at 555 Hastings in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, MOD’s PaaSPort marketplace enables on-demand, global network interconnection capabilities, managed colocation, bare metal deployments and an array of managed services with SLA-guarantees. Through a single connection from any of the hundreds of PoPs where PaaSPort is deployed, networks can dynamically program physical infrastructure, request and provision end-to-end network deployments as well as adjust capacity, utilization, and more with industry-leading SLAs.

“Simplifying the compute infrastructure procurement process and helping companies adapt to new technologies and capabilities easier is our mission behind the design of our PaaSPort marketplace,” comments Mike Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical. “PaaSPort is a one-stop-shop solution that lets IT managers solve colocation, connectivity, network and cloud requirements, globally distributed nearly anywhere in the world.”

“We are thrilled to offer our customers in Vancouver access to MOD’s PaaSPort solution where they can buy in the most dynamic, flexible and scalable way,” adds Neal Elinski, General Manager, Cloud and Connectivity Platforms for Cologix. “By offering their comprehensive suite of solutions through our Cologix Access Marketplace, MOD’s PaaSPort enhances our ecosystem and helps our customers grow while further differentiating Cologix in the market.”

PaaSPort is MOD Mission Critical’s IT solution to network infrastructure procurement. The platform allows users to simply source colocation, bare metal, network, cloud connectivity and managed services under a single MSA - nearly anywhere in the world. Supported by industry leading SLAs, incremental services start from just 1 Rack-Unit or 100MBs.

For more information visit: www.modmc.net .

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is an international platform as a service company delivering a full-suite of flexible, as-you-need-it solutions offered through the MOD PaaSPort™ suite of services: Bare Metal Servers, Global Network; Managed Colocation and Managed Services. Designed for transparency, flexibility and ease of service with industry-leading SLA’s, PaaSPort™ is a platform that aggregates global capabilities into a single user-interface for design, quote, order and management. Enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses with growing and varied requirements can order a single rack-unit to complete global digital infrastructure deployments from 100’s locations across six continents.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact for MOD Mission Critical

Jake Curtachio

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: mod@imillerpr.com

Media Contacts for Cologix:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_cologix@jsa.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e359509-c814-4aeb-8f3d-d6ec0474e520