CallTower Joins Cisco Webex Wholesale Program

SOUTH JORDAN, UT; ROCHESTER, NY; USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, they have joined Cisco’s Webex Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) program to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses with flexibility and scalability.

The Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) is a strategic channel solution designed to bring Webex to the SMB segment by leveraging the market power of Service Providers around the world. It is backed by Cisco's innovative technology and deep collaboration expertise. It is comprised of a new operations model and new partner programs.

“Joining the Webex Wholesale RTM program is a huge win for CallTower and our customers,” championed CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “We now have access to all-new resources to deliver Webex to an entire new market and empower customers with connectivity and collaboration of that solution across the globe.”

“Enabling our sales forces with the Webex Wholesale RTM program is a big and necessary leap forward,” stated CallTower VP of Global Sales Andy Ramos. “It translates to new revenue and market segment opportunities to provide geo-redundant Webex services to more organizations worldwide at truly competitive prices.”

As a Cisco Certified Calling Provider, CallTower completed a rigorous certification process to ensure end-to-end compatibility with Webex Calling. This in-depth process ensures that customers receive consistently high-quality and reliable services from Cisco Certified Calling Providers. Customers can be confident that CallTower supports a wide range of Webex deployments, including basic calling scenarios, enterprise-scale Webex Calling, Webex Dedicated Instance migrations, and demanding high-volume Webex Contact Center deployments.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

