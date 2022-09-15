Redwood Logistics Named Among 2023 FreightWaves FreightTech 100

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced its award win in FreightWaves’ annual FreightTech 100 list . Now in its fifth year, the FreightWaves FreightTech awards celebrate innovation within the freight industry.



“In over two decades of innovating at the intersection of logistics and technology, Redwood has seen some monumental shifts in our industry, and it's an incredible honor to be recognized alongside the most progressive peers and partners in the FreightTech 100,” said Redwood Chief Innovation Officer Eric Rempel. “This year’s launch of Redwood Hyperion, coupled with new partners integrated into RedwoodConnect™ and expanded 3PL digital freight brokerage capabilities, enabled us to expand our vision for how Redwood can continue to transform the industry.”

This year, Redwood announced an innovative new sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion , under Redwood’s Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) model. The offering provides a customizable suite of carbon visibility, reduction and offsetting tools, meeting shippers wherever they are in their sustainability journey and affording actionable insights and milestones to help reach their goals. Hyperion will be part of a comprehensive suite of carbon tracking and data tools through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s open integration platform that seamlessly connects digital and physical supply chains.

“Our technology delivers high impact capabilities to harmonize supply chains and make communication among systems simple,” said Rempel. “Having everything integrated through RedwoodConnect™ allows users to customize their own unique digital supply chain for optimal results. Adding Hyperion and an array of new partners to our open ecosystem makes Redwood a formidable solution to combat today’s supply chain disruptions.”

This year marks Redwood’s fifth consecutive FreightTech 100 honor. Judges will cast votes to narrow down the FreightTech 25, which will be announced on Nov. 3 at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model— Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com