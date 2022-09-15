Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market worth $504 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market is projected to reach USD 504 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 353 million in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The nucleating and clarifying agents’ market is primarily driven by the increasing use of different types of polymers such as PP, PE, and PET in products that are used daily such as household containers; automobiles; aerated soft drinks, frozen food, & fruits, so on. Moreover, it is also driven by the rapidly developing industrial sector in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Mexico.

List of Key Players in Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market include:

Milliken & Company (U.S.),

ADEKA Corporation (Japan),

Imerys S.A. (France),

Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

BASF SE (Germany), and

Clariant AG (Switzerland).

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in the consumption of plastic

Restraints: Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of plastics

Opportunities: Rise in pharmaceutical applications

Challenges: Appropriate dosage of nucleating and clarifying agents

Key Findings of the Study:

Clarifying agents was the largest agent type of nucleating and clarifying agents market in 2021, in terms of volume

Powder was the largest form for nucleating and clarifying agents market in 2021, in terms of value

Packaging was the largest application for nucleating and clarifying agents market in 2021, in terms of value

Europe was the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of volume.

Clarifying agents is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

Clarifying agents are projected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Clarifiers are extensively used in the manufacture of products of semi-crystalline polymers used in packaging applications for food & beverages and pharmaceutical apparatus or packaging, wherein the property of transparency is a major concern.

Granule form is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

Granule form is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global nucleating and clarifying agents’ market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Because of its cost-effectiveness, granule form is gaining traction for its application in various industries. It is also compatible with conventional feeders and are used to achieve efficiency in material handling.

Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of value

PP is a widely used polymer across different applications such as packaging, consumer products, and automotive. The demand for products with high aesthetic value and better transparency for various types of food packaging and consumer products is expected to drive the market for nucleating and clarifying agents in the PP segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for nucleating and clarifying agents during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Asia Pacific is the most promising regional market for polymers and related industries, including nucleating and clarifying agents. The increasing demand from packaging, consumer products, and automotive applications is driving the market for nucleating and clarifying agents in the region. The increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population also acts as a key driver for the market.

