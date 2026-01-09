Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Expected to Witness Strong Revenue Growth, Reaching $29.1 Billion by 2027

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Satellite Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle (Small (<350,000 Kg), Medium to Heavy (>350,000 Kg)), Payload (<500 Kg, 500-2,500 Kg, >2,500 Kg), Orbit, Launch, Stage, Subsystem, Service and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The Satellite launch vehicle market is estimated to be USD 15.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as different value chain levels for vendors, increased use of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles, reusable launch vehicles among others. Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the satellite launch vehicle (SLV) industry, driving major advancements in vehicle design, mission optimization, cost efficiency, and operational capabilities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Satellite Launch Vehicle Market"

SpaceX (US),

United Launch Alliance, LLC (US),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Blue Origin (US),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.

Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Segmentation:

Based on Payload, the <500 Kg segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Satellite payloads less than 500 KG are generally classified as small satellites. Small satellites are low-weight and compact satellites primarily employed for remote sensing, Earth observation, and communication purposes. These satellites usually weigh less than 500 kg. Small satellites are also used for in-orbit inspection of larger satellites. The growth of <500 Kg segment can be attributed to the increasing rise in number of small satellite constellations.

Based on Vehicle, the Small (< 350,000 Kg) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Small (< 350,000 Kg) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the satellite launch vehicle market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the due to more targeted payload delivery: Small launch vehicles can deliver payloads to very specific orbits or trajectories, which can be important for certain scientific or commercial applications. They can also provide access to orbital regimes that are not easily reached by larger rockets.

Based on launch, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the satellite launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

Reusable launch vehicles (RLVs) are satellite launch vehicles designed to be recovered and reused after launching a payload into space. Unlike single-use launch vehicles, which are discarded after a single-use, reusable launch vehicles can be flown multiple times, potentially reducing the cost of spaceflight by a significant margin. Reusable launch vehicles typically consist of two main components: the rocket booster and the spacecraft or payload. The rocket booster is part of the vehicle that provides the initial thrust to launch the spacecraft into space, while the spacecraft or payload is the object being launched.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific segment is lead the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Satellite launch vehicle market in 2022. China and India are one of the major global players present in the Asia Pacific, which invests heavily in the development of launch vehicle technologies. Smaller Asian countries are expanding their space programs, purchasing or establishing SATCOM services, and exploiting the CubeSat revolution to build Earth observation satellites. Asian countries, such as Indonesia and Singapore use these developments to garner influence and clients for their launch vehicles.

Overview and Future of the Market:

The satellite launch vehicle market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with medium to heavy launch vehicles—capable of lifting over 20,000 kg into LEO, MEO, and GEO—emerging as the dominant segment due to their cost-efficiency, flexibility, and enhanced payload capacity, which allow for fewer launches and access to more complex orbits.

Concurrently, the reusable launch vehicle segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate, driven by its ability to reduce launch costs, improve overall efficiency, and minimize waste, as demonstrated by pioneering systems like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is poised to capture the largest share of the market, fueled by growing space capabilities and demand in countries such as China, India, and Japan, alongside rising digital broadcasting and mobile broadband needs.

