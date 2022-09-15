Mizuho Hires Industry Veteran David Moore as Head of Macro Trading

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that David Moore has joined as Managing Director, Head of Macro Trading. In this role, he will lead the Macro Trading business units, including secured financing/repo, rates cash and derivatives, and foreign exchange. He reports to Mizuho Americas’ Head of Fixed Income Division Thomas Hartnett and is based in New York.



“Over the past several years, we have made transformative investments in our Macro product offering,” said Hartnett. “We are very excited for David to lead the next phase of growth in our products, trading capabilities, and activity with a diverse range of client segments. He brings a wealth of experience across products and a stellar reputation with investors that exemplifies our commitment to this key market segment.”

Moore started his career at Morgan Stanley in Interest Rate Derivatives and served in senior leadership roles at Bank of America and, most recently, at BNP Paribas where he was Head of G10 Rates Americas Sales and Trading.

David holds an MA in Mathematics from Cambridge University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

