The acquisition of Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. closed

In continuation of company announcement no. 38/2022 and 39/2022 published at 15 July 2022 and 17 July 2022, respectively, we are happy to announce that the acquisition of Amsterdam Brewery is now finalized.



The acquisition of Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. is based on an enterprise value of CAD 44 million (around DKK 250 million) on a debt free basis. Amsterdam Brewery Co. Ltd. has normalized revenue of around CAD 34 million (around DKK 200 million) and a normalised annual EBITDA of around CAD 5 million (around DKK 28 million).

The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive within the first year of ownership.

For further information on this announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

