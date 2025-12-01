Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 59/2025 - December 1, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement491,000490.36240,765,105
November 24, 20253,000547.501.642.500
November 25, 20253,000552.551.657.650
November 26, 20254,000554.052.216.200
November 27, 20254,000559.322.237.280
November 28, 20254,000559.262.237.040
Total accumulated under the program509,000492.64250,755,775

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,112,042 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

