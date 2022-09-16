Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 73 643 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 490
|28.70
|29.20
|28.44
|214 963
|MTF CBOE
|4 820
|28.69
|29.12
|28.40
|138 286
|MTF Turquoise
|345
|28.67
|28.86
|28.42
|9 891
|MTF Aquis
|345
|28.68
|28.86
|28.50
|9 895
|9 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 600
|28.95
|29.18
|28.80
|220 020
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|28.94
|29.14
|28.80
|144 700
|MTF Turquoise
|400
|28.95
|29.04
|28.82
|11 580
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|12 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 700
|29.21
|29.46
|28.98
|224 917
|MTF CBOE
|5 300
|29.20
|29.36
|29.04
|154 760
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|13 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 400
|28.69
|29.36
|28.16
|240 996
|MTF CBOE
|5 900
|28.69
|29.30
|28.14
|169 271
|MTF Turquoise
|1 200
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|34 944
|MTF Aquis
|1 400
|29.07
|29.36
|29.04
|40 698
|14 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 700
|27.80
|28.26
|27.52
|241 860
|MTF CBOE
|6 243
|27.79
|28.18
|27.52
|173 493
|MTF Turquoise
|1 300
|28.21
|28.38
|28.20
|36 673
|MTF Aquis
|1 500
|28.20
|28.20
|28.20
|42 300
|Total
|73 643
|28.64
|29.46
|27.52
|2 109 247
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 002 shares during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 301 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 September 2022
|2 100
|28.66
|28.80
|28.40
|60 186
|9 September 2022
|2
|28.70
|28.70
|28.70
|57
|12 September 2022
|1 596
|29.05
|29.20
|29.00
|46 364
|13 September 2022
|5 304
|28.82
|29.10
|28.40
|152 861
|14 September 2022
|3 000
|27.81
|28.00
|27.60
|83 430
|Total
|12 002
|—
|—
|—
|342 898
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 September 2022
|400
|29.20
|29.20
|29.20
|11 680
|9 September 2022
|2 201
|28.98
|29.20
|28.70
|63 785
|12 September 2022
|2 200
|29.36
|29.40
|29.20
|64 592
|13 September 2022
|500
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|14 750
|14 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|5 301
|—
|—
|—
|154 807
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 667 shares.
On 14 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 489 340 own shares, or 5.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
