Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 73 643 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
8 September 2022Euronext Brussels7 49028.7029.2028.44214 963
 MTF CBOE4 82028.6929.1228.40138 286
 MTF Turquoise34528.6728.8628.429 891
 MTF Aquis34528.6828.8628.509 895
9 September 2022Euronext Brussels7 60028.9529.1828.80220 020
 MTF CBOE5 00028.9429.1428.80144 700
 MTF Turquoise40028.9529.0428.8211 580
 MTF Aquis
12 September 2022Euronext Brussels7 70029.2129.4628.98224 917
 MTF CBOE5 30029.2029.3629.04154 760
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
13 September 2022Euronext Brussels8 40028.6929.3628.16240 996
 MTF CBOE5 90028.6929.3028.14169 271
 MTF Turquoise1 20029.1229.1229.1234 944
 MTF Aquis1 40029.0729.3629.0440 698
14 September 2022Euronext Brussels8 70027.8028.2627.52241 860
 MTF CBOE6 24327.7928.1827.52173 493
 MTF Turquoise1 30028.2128.3828.2036 673
 MTF Aquis1 50028.2028.2028.2042 300
Total 73 64328.6429.4627.522 109 247

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 002 shares during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 301 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 September 20222 10028.6628.8028.4060 186
9 September 2022228.7028.7028.7057
12 September 20221 59629.0529.2029.0046 364
13 September 20225 30428.8229.1028.40152 861
14 September 20223 00027.8128.0027.6083 430
Total12 002342 898


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 September 202240029.2029.2029.2011 680
9 September 20222 20128.9829.2028.7063 785
12 September 20222 20029.3629.4029.2064 592
13 September 202250029.5029.5029.5014 750
14 September 202200.000.000.000
Total5 301154 807

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 667 shares.

On 14 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 489 340 own shares, or 5.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

