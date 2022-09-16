Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 73 643 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 8 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 490 28.70 29.20 28.44 214 963 MTF CBOE 4 820 28.69 29.12 28.40 138 286 MTF Turquoise 345 28.67 28.86 28.42 9 891 MTF Aquis 345 28.68 28.86 28.50 9 895 9 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 600 28.95 29.18 28.80 220 020 MTF CBOE 5 000 28.94 29.14 28.80 144 700 MTF Turquoise 400 28.95 29.04 28.82 11 580 MTF Aquis — — — — — 12 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 700 29.21 29.46 28.98 224 917 MTF CBOE 5 300 29.20 29.36 29.04 154 760 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 13 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 400 28.69 29.36 28.16 240 996 MTF CBOE 5 900 28.69 29.30 28.14 169 271 MTF Turquoise 1 200 29.12 29.12 29.12 34 944 MTF Aquis 1 400 29.07 29.36 29.04 40 698 14 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 700 27.80 28.26 27.52 241 860 MTF CBOE 6 243 27.79 28.18 27.52 173 493 MTF Turquoise 1 300 28.21 28.38 28.20 36 673 MTF Aquis 1 500 28.20 28.20 28.20 42 300 Total 73 643 28.64 29.46 27.52 2 109 247

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 002 shares during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 301 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 September 2022 to 14 September 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 September 2022 2 100 28.66 28.80 28.40 60 186 9 September 2022 2 28.70 28.70 28.70 57 12 September 2022 1 596 29.05 29.20 29.00 46 364 13 September 2022 5 304 28.82 29.10 28.40 152 861 14 September 2022 3 000 27.81 28.00 27.60 83 430 Total 12 002 — — — 342 898





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 September 2022 400 29.20 29.20 29.20 11 680 9 September 2022 2 201 28.98 29.20 28.70 63 785 12 September 2022 2 200 29.36 29.40 29.20 64 592 13 September 2022 500 29.50 29.50 29.50 14 750 14 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 301 — — — 154 807

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 667 shares.

On 14 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 489 340 own shares, or 5.91% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment