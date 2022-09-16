ICG : DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

16 September 2022

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Amy Schioldager, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Corebridge Financial, Inc (“Corebridge”) and that Corebridge has become a publicly listed entity of the New York Stock Exchange, effective from 15 September 2022.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344