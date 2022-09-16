ICG : DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
16 September 2022
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Amy Schioldager, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Corebridge Financial, Inc (“Corebridge”) and that Corebridge has become a publicly listed entity of the New York Stock Exchange, effective from 15 September 2022.
