ICG : DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

16 September 2022

Director Declaration        

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Amy Schioldager, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Corebridge Financial, Inc (“Corebridge”) and that Corebridge has become a publicly listed entity of the New York Stock Exchange, effective from 15 September 2022.

