Metadata Management Tools Market Worth $15.1 Billion By 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metadata Management Tools Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to 15.1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Market Value in 2021 USD 6.3 billion Forecast Value in 2026 USD 15.1 billion Segments covered Component, metadata type, application, business function, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), and Zeenea (France).

Metadata management is an informative framework and oversight of data that provides reference and context to data, content, business processes, business policies, and business rules, supporting an organization’s information system to ensure the information can be integrated, accessed, shared, linked, and analyzed for data-based decision-making. It gives the company’s data a frame of reference. The detailed information about the data is called metadata in the system. There are several tools used to manage the metadata and make the information readily available to users. These metadata management tools help know the data well and manage them according to the users’ needs. Data analysis, data management, and data governance can be done easily with tools as they manage better than humans. Tools are used to know the data well and use them when they are asked for. Various rules are incorporated while using these tools.

The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by component into tools and services. The services segment comprises managed services and professional services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The application segment is divided into data governance, risk and compliance management, product and process management, incident management, and other applications (operations management, and employee performance data management). Functions included in the report are human resource, marketing and sales, finance, operations, and legal. The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by metadata type into business metadata, technical metadata, and operational metadata. Based on deployment modes, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud. The Metadata Management Tools Market by organization size is bifurcated into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Verticals in the report include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; Retail and Consumer Goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; government and defense; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; and other verticals (travel and hospitality, education, and media and entertainment). The regional analysis of the Metadata Management Tools Market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.

Among the component segment, the service segment in the Metadata Management Tools Market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services are inclusive of managed services and professional services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, and deployment and integration. The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is seen to be increasing day by day due to the increasing number of data sources from where the data is generated. In such cases, the adoption of data analysis tools, including metadata, has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access.



Among metadata type, the business metadata type segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business metadata assists companies in creating business glossaries, stewards, taxonomies, and providing a graphical representation of the subject matter and categories.



Among application, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

Among business function, finance segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. For the finance department of an organization, metadata management tools and services play a vital role in improving the overall efficiency of an organization and reflect the highest during the forecast period

Among the organization size, the large enterprises is projected to dominate the market, while the SME’s segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of large enterprises can be attributed to the large volumes of data being generated by large enterprises, creating opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling of software to prospective customers.

Among deployment mode, the cloud segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud deployment mode is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Businesses are inclined toward the adoption of cloud-based metadata management tools as they are increasingly migrating to the cloud to store their data. The cloud deployment mode is more preferred among organizations due to its availability, scalability, and flexibility of offering benefits from real-time metadata management.

Among vertical, the healthcare & life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the growing importance of data-driven solutions and decisions, the adoption of metadata management tools has witnessed an uplift in the healthcare and life sciences vertical.

The Metadata Management Tools Market is studied across five major regions: North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, data management and data governance solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of metadata management tools owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.

Key Market Players

Major Metadata Management Tools vendors include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), Zeenea (France). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

