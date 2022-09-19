P&C Industry Survey Shows Business Leaders Embracing Modern Core Systems for Operational Resiliency

San Mateo, CA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native policy administration solutions, today released the results of its annual Core Systems Survey of North American property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

The survey, conducted in the third quarter of 2022, reveals a vast majority (94%) of insurance carrier leaders rely on core systems to grow their business, improve efficiency, and modernize their insurance operations.

For insurance carriers, policy administration systems typically automate the management of insurance policies and the core business processes related to underwriting, billing, claims, agent and policyholder access, and reporting. To better understand the key challenges and trends occurring in the market, core platform company BriteCore surveyed 60 P&C insurance business leaders across North America. Questions posed to respondents sought to gauge insights on key challenges and trends occurring in the market as insurance carriers evaluated and applied new services and technologies to their business.

“Our research shows that core systems are enabling small to medium size insurers and MGAs to gain a competitive edge against larger companies,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO at BriteCore. “By modernizing their insurance operations, the survey results confirm that insurers are leveraging core systems to achieve greater productivity and operational resiliency. From our own client experience, we can share countless examples where insurers have gained a competitive advantage in their markets and more than doubled their business without adding staff.”

Key findings from the Core Systems Survey include:

There are numerous levers to drive growth for small to medium size insurers, yet it’s clear the agent relationship plays a critical role in their ongoing success. As a primary strategy towards achieving business growth, 2/3 of respondents (71%) are leveraging their core system to attract new agents and better enable agents.

Almost every P&C insurer is on a continuous process improvement journey – and should be, if not. A majority of respondents (60%) are improving their efficiency by streamlining the underwriting process and claims processes with their core systems.

As P&C insurers continue their modernization efforts, they realize an all-in-one ‘suite’ approach is critical to avoid the headaches of cobbling together and maintaining various core modules from different vendors. Tied as the two most important qualities of a core system, insurers want to transact all activities through and all-in-one system (58%) and want a core platform that is reliable, secure and provides for disaster recovery (58%).

