Axi reveals restructured partner program

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global FX and CFD broker Axi has announced a significant overhaul to its Introducing Broker (IB) program, with a more flexible structure that focuses on building stronger relationships and helping partners grow their client referral business sustainably and profitably.



The revised structure will initially be rolled out to partners in the Asia region who will benefit from an improved rebate allocation, the ability to earn rebates on all account types and products, new trading products, reduced spreads on a range of existing products, the availability of leverage up to 1:1000 and additional earning potential via a second-tier of sub-Introducing Brokers.

Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi says, “The Axi Partner team has listened closely to what traders and referrers want in today’s market, and I believe we’ve delivered a highly compelling package that builds on the superior service we offer clients, differentiates us from our competitors and reflects what partners truly need to achieve long-term sustainable growth.”

The new structure is centered around clearly defined tiers that offer flexibility to earn rewards based on the volume of referrals made. As a partner refers more clients and the total trading volume increases, they become eligible for greater rewards.

“Fundamentally, our business is built on having an exceptional trading service that offers clients everything they need to gain an edge in the markets. With that firmly in place, we have the ability to grow and nurture very strong relationships through our IB program.

“We have a magnificent team dedicated to supporting our partners to achieve their ambitions as referrers, and we’ll reward them very well when they do. We’re interested in building genuine partnerships

that are mutually beneficial, and that’s what we’re delivering now and into the future.”

With a greater public awareness and interest in cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets, Axi has taken this opportunity to help its referral partners by expand its existing product range to 77 cryptocurrency CFDs, with full volume profile data streaming through the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform.

Gavin Ward, Chief Operating Officer at Axi, says, “The announcement of a suite of new cryptos to Axi trading platforms happens to coincide with a spike in volatility in wider cryptocurrency markets, which provides conditions that many of our traders prefer.

“Axi has worked closely with the leading crypto exchange OK Group to provide the highest quality liquidity and full volume profile. It means Axi and our partners are well-placed to deliver not only the products and opportunities that crypto traders want to invest in right now, but also in up-and-coming assets that might otherwise fly under the radar.”

To further boost the appeal of the underlying trading service, the broker is reducing spreads on several products and introducing the ability to trade with 1:1000 leverage.

Chul Lim, the company’s General Manager for Asia and Global Head of Partners Strategy, says, “A common complaint from clients who trade the news is that some brokers reduce their leverage before major market events where significant volatility is expected. The addition of 1:1000 leverage to Axi will give those clients more stability and consistent control during these times which will allow traders to manage down their trading risk and to increase control over volatile periods. This puts more power in the hands of our clients.”

Updates to the Axi Partner Portal have also been announced, with the aim of improving the overall user experience and making it easier for partners to manage their accounts and access critical information. In the coming months it will expand further to offer instant withdrawals, profit withdrawals via credit card, and profit and rebate withdrawals via cryptocurrency.

Says Louis Cooper, “Our referral business was already growing quickly, but now, with an even more compelling service in place, we look forward to welcoming many more clients and partners to the Axi family.”

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of ambitious customers in 100+ countries around the world. We help new traders, pro-traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world's financial markets. Axi offers a wide range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes including forex, shares, cryptocurrency, gold, silver, coffee, and other commodities.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, fair, and trusted broker. Our many awards and 'excellent' reviews through Trustpilot, prove we have earned the confidence of customers who value our outstanding service, fast execution, secure payments, segregated funds, and easy withdrawals.

Moreover, we also work pro-actively with the leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

For enquires contact : Service@axi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6701c61b-21dc-421d-b1d6-0b1b3c95b52d