Sustainability Efforts Earn Food Lion EPA GreenChill Recognition

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has received more national recognition for its sustainability efforts. This week, the omnichannel retailer was honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with recognition from the GreenChill Program. The Superior Goal Achievement honor is the result of Food Lion’s continued work to reduce the environmental impacts of commercial refrigeration systems across the retailer’s more than 1,100 stores.

Food Lion has taken many steps to reduce its refrigerant emissions, including placing doors on refrigerated cases and monitors on key refrigerant devices. These actions decreased Food Lion’s carbon footprint while reducing the company’s operating costs. Since 2000, Food Lion’s reductions in carbon emissions are equivalent to: upgrading 22.9 million incandescent lightbulbs to LED, driving 1.5 miles in an average passenger vehicle and charging 73.5 billion smartphones. Food Lion was one of the 10 founding Partners of the EPA’s GreenChill Program in 2007.

“Since the beginning of the GreenChill Program 15 years ago, Food Lion has been a contributing and engaged Partner,” said Kersey Manliclic, GreenChill Program Manager. “We congratulate Food Lion on their Superior Goal Achievement. Their efforts are decreasing their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. It is another example of how Food Lion’s efforts are protecting the environment.”

“Food Lion continues to take bold action to reduce our carbon footprint and deliver our sustainability goals,” said Matt Yates, Vice President, Brand Strategy, Food Lion. “We’re committed to this work as we strive to be the best neighbor we can for the towns and cities we serve. Food Lion believes that sustainability improves the quality of life for our neighbors, protects our ecosystem and preserves natural resources for future generations.”



In 2021, Food Lion announced new sustainability goals. One of those goals is to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% from its own operations, in partnership with Food Lion’s parent organization Ahold Delhaize USA, while working with its suppliers to reduce emissions by 15% across the entire supply chain.



Food Lion has routinely set and achieved multiple sustainability goals. Earlier this year, Food Lion became the only U.S. company to receive the EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for 21 consecutive years.



Food Lion also has set industry-leading sustainable sourcing standards, increased recycling to divert more waste from landfills and donated the equivalent of more than 970 million meals through its pioneering Food Lion Feeds program. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the U.S. to introduce a food rescue program with Feeding America. Before it perishes, food is donated to local hunger relief organizations to feed neighbors in need across the grocer’s 10-state footprint.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

