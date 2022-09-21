BayFirst Financial Corp. To Discontinue Nationwide Network of Residential Mortgage LPOs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that due to the precipitous decline in mortgage volumes and the uncertain outlook for mortgage lending over the coming quarters, its Board of Directors has initiated the process of discontinuing the Bank’s nationwide network of residential mortgage loan production offices. The Bank will continue to originate mortgage loans in its local Florida market areas. The Board’s action is subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.



“Given the impact of declining mortgage volume on the Company’s operating performance in recent quarters, together with the uncertain outlook for mortgage lending in the near to mid-term, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our nationwide network of residential mortgage loan production offices,” stated Anthony N. Leo, Chief Executive Officer. “This decision allows the Bank to focus our resources on building a premier community banking franchise and capitalizing on our expertise in SBA lending. We opened our eighth banking center in West Bradenton this week as we continue to expand our network of bank offices throughout the Tampa Bay region. At the same time, SBA lending through our CreditBench division has grown to record levels and we continue to add new team members to that division.”

The Bank and the Company estimate the after-tax expense associated with discontinuing this line of business will range between $3.0 and $4.0 million, depending upon various factors including, among others, its ability to renegotiate certain contracts and close loans in its locked pipeline. This action is subject to any required regulatory notices and approvals, and is expected to be completed by November 24, 2022.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. BayFirst National Bank is a national banking association. The Bank currently operates eight full-service office locations, and ranks among the nation’s top 10 SBA lenders.

BayFirst Financial Corp., through the Bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of June 30, 2022, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $921.9 million in total assets.

