PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/09/2022

Share Price:



£6.111048 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/09/2022

Share Price:



£6.111048



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2022 Simon Coles 20 20 2,513 Katy Wilde 20 20 4,144 Alan Dale 20 20 2,601 Benjamin Ford 20 20 1,107 Nicholas Wiles 20 20 1,019 Mark Latham 20 20 565 Tanya Murphy 20 20 655 Christopher Paul 20 20 2,972 Jay Payne 20 20 1,798 Jo Toolan 20 20 4,059 Stephen O’Neill 21 21 122 Anna Holness 21 21 122

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

