PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/09/2022
Share Price:

£6.111048		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/09/2022
Share Price:

£6.111048

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2022
Simon Coles20202,513
Katy Wilde20204,144
Alan Dale20202,601
Benjamin Ford20201,107
Nicholas Wiles20201,019
Mark Latham2020565
Tanya Murphy2020655
Christopher Paul20202,972
Jay Payne20201,798
Jo Toolan20204,059
Stephen O’Neill2121122
Anna Holness2121122

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

