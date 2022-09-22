Global Air Ambulance Services Market to Surpass US$ 11,977.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global air ambulance services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,849.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Air Ambulance Services Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as acquisition, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, AirMed International, which is the leading air ambulance and medical transport company in the U.S, acquired American Medical Response (AMR), which is a medical transportation company in the U.S. that provides and manages community-based medical transportation services, including emergency, non-emergency and managed transportation, rotary and fixed-wing air ambulance services, and disaster response. AirMed International is focusing on expanding their air ambulance services in the global market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Air Ambulance Services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of road accidents and emergencies. For instance, according to data published on September 2022, on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India, stated that in 2021, 13,528 people died in road accidents in the India.

Among aircraft type, helicopter segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing initiatives by the government. For instance, on August 27, 2022, The Indian Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) planned to develop a helicopter emergency medical service (EMS) to provide immediate assistance to those in need.

On the basis of application, Infectious disease services segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR% over the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for air ambulance. For instance, on September 11, 2020, the state of Karnataka (India), launched Integrated Air Ambulance Service to Transport Covid-19 Patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Air Ambulance Services market include Air Methods Corporation, Deccan Charters, Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Air Ambulance Specialists, Air Charter Service, Envision Healthcare Companies, Falck Danmark A/S, AMR Air Ambulance, AirMed International, Express Aviation Services, APLHASTAR.

Market Segmentation:

Global Air Ambulance Services Market, By Service Type: Hospital-based Services Community-based Services

Global Air Ambulance Services Market, By Aircraft Helicopter Drone Ambulance Aircraft/Airplane Rotary Winged Aircraft an Fixed Winged Aircraft Seaplanes

Global Air Ambulance Services Market, By Application: Inter- Facility Rescue helicopter services Organ transplant logistics Overweight patient transport Infectious disease services Neonatal transport Pediatric transport Others

Global Air Ambulance Services Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







