Concurrent Technologies Corporation Working on AFRL Contract to Build World’s Largest Additive Manufacturing Machine

Johnstown, PA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) was recently awarded a $5.2 million U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) contract that involves building the world’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) machine. The project intends to overcome the limits of current AM (3D) equipment to build longer parts for critical defense applications.

“We are excited to play a role in this ground-breaking AM advancement,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “The technical work we are performing for this project includes elements of CTC’s full-service portfolio of AM capabilities including design, testing, post processing, machining, and qualification.”

CTC is working with subcontractor SLM Solutions NA, Inc. (U.S. office) to build this industrial metal 3D printer/machine with an extended 1.5-meter build envelope in the Z-axis.

“Partnering with CTC, a premier research and development company, will help us achieve the goal to create a new AM capability,” said Sam O’Leary, SLM Solutions CEO. “We look forward to collaborating on an AM machine that will work much faster than existing equipment and feature the largest build envelope in the industry by far.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions. Leading the industry since its inception, it continues to drive the future of metal AM in every major industry with its customers’ long-term success at its core. SLM Solutions is home to the world’s fastest metal additive manufacturing machines boasting up to 12 lasers and enabling build rates up to 1000ccm/h. With a portfolio of systems to suit every customer's needs, along with its team of experts closely collaborating at every stage of the process, SLM Solutions leads the way on return on investment with maximum efficiency, productivity, and profitability. SLM Solutions believes that additive manufacturing is the future of manufacturing and has the desire and capability to take its customers there – right now. SLM Solutions is a publicly traded company headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. Further information is available on www.slm-solutions.com.

