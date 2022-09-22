Brandon Hall Group Launched Study on the Current and Future State of the Performance Review

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, launched a study on September 20 to understand how and why employers are currently using the performance review, and what the best practices are for the future of the performance review.

This research will look at the performance review process at high-performing organizations and what is driving them to change their processes, and what those changes will look like.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, The Current and Future State of the Performance Review focuses on how:

Whether organizations primarily use performance reviews as measurements of past performance or indicators of future potential

What challenges organizations are facing in developing impactful performance reviews

How organizations are using technology to create better performance review experiences

To participate in this study, click here. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, Six Ways to Make Performance Management More Relevant.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to receive maximum value from the performance review process. The data and insights will lead to the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they design and deliver performance reviews.

“Organizations are taking a new look at their performance review processes.”, said Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group, “Organizations want to be able to make the best people decisions they can. The focus of this research is to understand what organizations are doing now, and how they are changing their process moving forward.”

