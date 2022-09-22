YES Communities Hug-A-Home Program Renovates Home For Long-Term Resident

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of volunteers renovated a long-term resident’s home in the Sheffield Estates community, owned and operated by YES Communities. The renovation project came via the Hug-a-Home program, which provides repairs and cosmetic improvements for community members.

“I am so appreciative that the community management nominated my home for this program and I love the way my home looks,” said Patricia D.

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, in which YES has invested over $813,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

Alongside YES team members was vendor partner Rob and Son’s, supplying re-painted siding, new rear stairs, roof sealcoating, and construction of a new storage shed. YES Communities volunteers applied new skirting, refreshed landscaping on site, and power-washed and stained the front deck.

“This experience has given me memories that I will cherish forever. I really enjoyed spending time with the resident and hearing stories about her life. I was glad to have been able to help make a difference in her life and assist with some of the necessary repairs”, said Amy Hauch, Regional Manager of YES Communities. “The resident was overjoyed with the help that she received. When we were finished, she wished that she could hug us all”.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.