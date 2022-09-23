BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Portfolio Company TerraZero Signs LOI For Public Listing on the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Whatcom Capital II Corp. which would result in TerraZero becoming publicly traded via a reverse take-over (“RTO”) transaction.

Full details of the LOI can be found here:

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138117

Dan Reitzik, founder and CEO of Terrazero Technologies Inc. commented, “TerraZero is a well capitalized, revenue producing company with three main business divisions. Our studio division creates immersive metaverse activations for global brands and companies. Our technology division creates solutions to bridge the real world with the virtual world, and our data analytics division aggregates data from across the metaverse to help guide the Company's and our clients' decision making. I see the metaverse as simply the next version of the internet as we know it today, but instead of a 2D environment, it is a 3D environment providing greater engagement between brands and consumers, and between people themselves. There will soon be significant consolidation and opportunities in the metaverse and Web 3 space, and TerraZero will be positioned to capitalize on these as needed.”

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, comments “We are thrilled that TerraZero has entered into an LOI to begin the process of going public via RTO. TerraZero is a market leader in the Metaverse development space with clients like Miller Lite, Atlantic Records and Jimmy John’s. BIGG invested in TerraZero as an early stage private company knowing that our support, coupled with their leadership and vision, could create a true leader in the emerging Web 3 and metaverse space. We wish TerraZero success in completing their RTO and becoming listed on the TSX-V.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has four portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), TerraZero (terrazero.com) and Luxxfolio (luxxfolio.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

Luxxfolio is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Luxxfolio provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. BIGG owns ~15% of Luxxfolio.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

