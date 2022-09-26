New SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux Version 9.6.2 Adds Support for the Latest Versions of Key Operating Systems and Azure Shared Disk

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the immediate availability of SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.6.2. The latest version of its award-winning clustering software provides support for recent operating system upgrades and Azure Shared Disk.



SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux lets IT managers run their business-critical applications in a flexible, scalable cloud environment, such as Microsoft Azure, AWS EC2, and Google Cloud Platform, while maintaining high availability, disaster protection and optimal application performance. With SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux clustering software, customers can create a SANless cluster that uses only local storage, delivering cluster protection in cloud environments where shared storage solutions are impractical or impossible.

“These enhancements reflect that SIOS continues to stay on the forefront of HA/DR as IT infrastructures have evolved from on-premises data centers into complex combinations of on-prem, cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology.

New in SIOS LifeKeeper Linux, Version 9.6.2

SIOS LifeKeeper Linux, version 9.6.2 takes advantage of the latest bug fixes, security updates, and application support critical to their infrastructures and adds support for the following operating system versions:

RHEL 8.6

Oracle Linux 8.6

Rocky 8.6

The latest SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version also expands the scope in environments where SIOS can sell and deploy by adding support for Miracle Linux version 8.4 for the first time.

New Support for Azure Shared Disk

LifeKeeper for Linux v 9.6.2 is now certified for use with Azure shared disk, enabling customers to build a Linux HA cluster in Azure that leverages the new Azure shared disk resource.

Standby Node Write Protection

LifeKeeper can now use the new Standby Node Health Check feature to lock the standby node against attempted writes to a protected shared storage device, protecting against data corruption that can result from loss of network connection between cluster nodes.

LifeKeeper Load Balancer Health Check Application Recovery Kit (ARK)

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux comes with Application Recovery Kits (ARKs) that add application-specific intelligence, enabling automation of cluster configuration and orchestration of failover in compliance with application best practices. The latest version of SIOS LifeKeeper includes a new ARK that makes it easier for the user to install, find and use Load Balancer functionality in Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Product Availability

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.6.2 is generally available. Contact SIOS here for purchasing information.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

