NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 26 September 2019, Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO) was awarded 36,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 and 35,487 shares vested on 26 September 2022.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Milena Mondini de Focatiis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 35,487 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 17,743 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 17,744 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £20.11 17,743 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 26 September 2022. f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

On 26 September 2019, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 45,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 and 41,886 shares vested on 26 September 2022.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Geraint Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 41,886 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 20,943 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 20,943 have been retained. c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £20.11 20,943 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value



Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 26 September 2022. f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

On 26 September 2019, Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 32,626 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 and 28,886 shares vested on 26 September 2022.