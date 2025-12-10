Appointment of Non-Executive Director

10 December 2025

Admiral Group appoints Carlos Selonke as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Selonke as an Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Carlos is the Chief Information Officer for Revolut UK, the neobank, and has overall responsibility for its technology and banking operations including payments, customer support and operational resilience. Carlos has over two decades of experience working in the financial services industry and managing information technology with a focus on efficiency, quality service and operational risk. Prior to Revolut UK, Carlos held a range of senior technology roles at Santander where, latterly, he was Chief Information Officer for Santander UK, having previously held the role of Chief Information Officer for several of the bank’s American businesses.

Carlos holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a degree in production mechanical engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Mike Rogers, Chair of the Admiral Board, said:

“I am pleased to appoint Carlos to the Board. He has extensive international financial services and digital transformation experience, gained whilst working for well-known personal finance brands. I believe that his expertise and insights will prove valuable as the Group continues to leverage its data and technological capabilities to deliver for customers.”

Carlos Selonke, incoming Non-Executive Director, said:

“I am honoured to be joining Admiral’s Board. Admiral’s success has been driven by its customer centric approach, supported by its focus on data. I am looking forward to working with the rest of the Board and the management team to support the Group’s ambitions and its ability to maximise digital opportunities that enable sustainable business models.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said

“On behalf of all my colleagues I would like to welcome Carlos to the Group. Admiral continues to evolve to meet the needs of our growing customer base, and I look forward to working with Carlos and the rest of the Board to ensure that we do this in a way that achieves good outcomes for all stakeholders.”

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.6R. In accordance with LR 6.4.8R, the Company confirms that there is no further information to be disclosed in terms of LR 6.4.8R (1) to LR 6.4.8R (6) inclusive in respect to Carlos Solenke.

