Cameron Chell to Speak at Ukraine’s Premier Tech Conference, IT Arena

Cameron Chell joins thought and government leaders on the future of technology in UAV for the protection and reconstruction of Ukraine

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly, will be a speaker at the IT Arena 2022 conference in Lviv, Ukraine on October 1, 2022.

IT Arena has become one of Eastern Europe’s fastest-growing tech conferences, annually bringing together companies from over 40 countries. It has featured global tech giants such as Google, Tesla, Spotify, and F1.

This year’s event is themed “Ukraine 3.0: Brave. Resilient. Digital” and will be held in person to show the strength and resilience of Ukraine.

Cameron Chell will join UAV, aerospace, and government leaders and innovators, including

Viktor Zhora : Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Haluk Bayraktar : CEO of Baykar

: CEO of Ivan Tolchynskyi : CEO of Atlas Aerospace

: CEO of Ihor Maslov : Business Development Director at Ukrspecsystems

: Business Development Director at Yaroslav Kalinin: CEO of Infozahyst



“Draganfly is honored to be the selected representative North American drone company invited to speak at this event,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Holding this important expo and bringing together thought leaders and solution seekers during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is proof of how strong and resilient the country is. Draganfly has continued to work alongside the people of Ukraine since the start of the conflict. We have seen first-hand how delivering critical medical supplies and equipment in hard-hit areas and working to implement innovative drone initiatives like mine detection in the country can make a difference in their ongoing efforts during this conflict.”

