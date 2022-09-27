Great Place to Work Names Tri Pointe Homes as One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women in 2022

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has been recognized as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®. This is the homebuilder’s third Best Workplaces accolade for 2022—recently being honored as a Best Workplace in Construction™ for 2022 and Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials™ for 2022.



In the 2022 Great Place to Work® survey, 95% of Tri Pointe Homes’ women employees said Tri Pointe Homes is a great place to work, which is 5% higher than the average for Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

“We are so proud to be honored as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™, because it is a testament to the passionate, purpose-driven women who are a part of the Tri Pointe Homes family,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes’ chief executive officer. “Each of our employees bring unique experiences and perspectives to every aspect of our business. We are grateful and honored to be celebrating the women in our company with this special recognition.”

Based on data from December 31, 2021, 43% of Tri Pointe Homes’ employees were women, and 39.1% of employees in management positions* were women. Between December 31, 2018, and December 31, 2021, the percentage of both women and racially/ethnically diverse employees increased overall.

“At Tri Pointe Homes, we are committed to diversity and inclusion efforts, so we are extremely proud to celebrate such an achievement,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes’ chief human resources officer. “We have women in management roles across the board in various teams—from construction to customer care—who bring invaluable insight, resilience and passion to the work they do every day. We are so grateful and appreciative for each team member.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ winners are selected based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women™ and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

To read more about our Great Place to Work® certifications and company overview, including our culture and employee demographics, please visit greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010924.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was selected by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ in 2022 and a Best Workplace in Construction™ company in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Women™ by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women and at least one executive who is a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work® determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

* “Management” positions include employees that fall within the “First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers” and “Executive/Senior-Level Officials and Managers” EEO-1 reporting categories.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c101ffa-65ef-4e18-8264-7f52a3628ce1