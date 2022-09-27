Reelfoot Regional Association of Realtors® joins expanding MLS Grid network

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid welcomes the Reelfoot Regional Association of Realtors® (RRAR). RRAR MLS will begin offering data feeds through MLS Grid on Sept. 27, 2022. The partnership with the Tennessee-based organization comes as MLS Grid supports the industry's efforts to modernize and standardize real estate data.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trust and open technology standards that help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service industry's (MLS’) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With over 500 MLSs nationwide it’s a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, and brokerage management systems.

“It’s no secret that real estate operates on real-time information and our members rely on the most accurate MLS data at any given moment,” said Jim Douglas, RRAR’s 2022 president. “With the help of MLS Grid, we can further achieve our goal of a more seamless data delivery process and offer our data consumers additional tech support.”

MLS Grid’s leadership has more than 60 years of combined MLS experience. It’s a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“Any MLS, large or small, faces similar pain points with managing data feeds and licensing. Our simplified process saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid provides the MLS transparency into how their data is being consumed and helps data consumers with personalized support.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,300 technology companies and supports over 65,000 data licenses nationwide.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing over 300,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

About Reelfoot Regional Association of REALTORS®

Reelfoot Regional Association of REALTORS® MLS, located in Union City, Tenn., prides itself as the Voice for Real Estate™ in Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties in northwest Tennessee. RRAR also has members serving counties in southwestern Kentucky.