Parexel Opens Clinical Trial Supplies and Logistics Depot in Suzhou, China

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced the opening of a new clinical trial supplies and logistics depot in Suzhou, China. This strategically located facility provides local and international biopharmaceutical customers conducting clinical trials in the region with timely access to supplies and investigative treatments to distribute to clinical sites and patients around the world.

“Our Suzhou depot is located in a region with significant current and projected clinical trial growth, making it attractive for our global customers planning trials in the Asia/Pacific region as well as local Chinese Biotech customers preparing to go global,” said Sanjay Vyas, EVP and Head, Safety & Logistics. “This new depot offers the end-to-end capabilities our customers need to support their clinical trial operations and ensure the needed supplies and treatments reach investigators and patients safely and quickly.”

The Suzhou depot is the latest addition to Parexel’s robust global network of depots and Coordination Hub and Distribution Centers strategically located across four continents, including Berlin, Germany; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Quakertown, Pennsylvania, US; São Paulo, Brazil; and Singapore, Singapore. Parexel’s depots have supported more than 1,900 studies in the last five years.

Located in the Suzhou New District, the depot is equipped with capabilities critical to customers’ needs including temperature storage capabilities (-20ºC, 2-8ºC, 15-25ºC, -80ºC), secondary packaging and labeling, fulfillment and distribution, drug sourcing and more. The new location also provides critical clinical trial supplies, ancillary supplies and laboratory logistics services in the Asia/Pacific region.

“China is an important area of significant investment for drug developers and a strategic growth area for Parexel,” said Vicky Hsu, Senior Vice President, Head of Greater China and Biotech Operations Asia/Pacific. “This latest investment in our clinical trial supplies and logistics infrastructure and capabilities underscores Parexel’s commitment to the region and to patients.”

Parexel is among the largest and leading CROs in Asia/Pacific, with more than 20 years of experience in China. The company’s continued investments in the region and its clinical trial supplies and logistics solutions are an extension of its Patients-First focus, with a commitment to ensure that supplies and treatments are properly handled at every point along the journey and arrive to clinical sites and patients on time.

About Parexel

One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

