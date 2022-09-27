Sulfuric Acid Market Size to Hit Around USD 29.7 Billion by 2030

Tokyo, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Published Report on “Sulfuric Acid Market (By Raw Material, By Form, By Manufacturing Process, By Distribution Channel; By Applications; By Purity Type) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



The rapid acceptance of the sulfuric acid with wide utilization of sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid to be colourless, odourless, hygroscopic in nature. Sulfuric acid contains components such as sulphur, oxygen and hydrogen. Sulfuric acid is soluble and miscible in water, addition of sulfuric acid in water drop by drop creates gas fumes, increased absorption of water. Sulfuric acid is very hazardous in nature when comes in contact with the human body may burn the skin strict rules and regulations need to be followed while handling of the sulfuric acid.

Utilization of sulfuric acid is majorly seen in fertilizers which helps to grow the crops with the higher percentage which helps to increase the market growth. The key market players involved in introducing the new developments in sulfuric acid market and boost the market growth.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of Asia Pacific region in sulfuric acid with largest market share with increased utilization of sulfuric acid. in the fertilizers with increasing the production of crops with the increased quality and quantity of the crops with increased nutrients and fulfills the demands of the market with increased demand strives the market growth to a larger extend.

Other regions include such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America with increased developments in sulfuric acid market in various industries such as chemical industries, metal processing, chemical synthesis, pulp and paper industry, pharmaceutical industries which boost the market of sulfuric acid during the forecast period.

Report highlights

On the basis of raw materials involved in sulfuric acid such as elemental sulfur with largest market share with increased utilization of sulfur as a raw material in the processing product during the manufacturing process. Increased demand for the sulfur in chemical synthesis of the product and manufacturing the drug. Elemental sulfur used in development of sulfuric acid. The rapid acceptance of sulfuric acid across various industries with ide applications of sulfur helps to boost the market of sulfuric acid.

involved in sulfuric acid such as elemental sulfur with largest market share with increased utilization of sulfur as a raw material in the processing product during the manufacturing process. Increased demand for the sulfur in chemical synthesis of the product and manufacturing the drug. Elemental sulfur used in development of sulfuric acid. The rapid acceptance of sulfuric acid across various industries with ide applications of sulfur helps to boost the market of sulfuric acid. On the basis of applications involved in sulfuric acid such as fertilizers with increased market growth with increased demands from the market with rapid utilization of the fertilizers by the farmer in agriculture for the better crop yield. Utilization of fertilizers in the field with increase in percentage of the crops with increased quality and quantity of the crops with the nutrients involved in the crops without fertilizers the yield of the crops is less. Therefore, acceptance and increased usage of fertilizers which empowers the soil for growing the crops.

involved in sulfuric acid such as fertilizers with increased market growth with increased demands from the market with rapid utilization of the fertilizers by the farmer in agriculture for the better crop yield. Utilization of fertilizers in the field with increase in percentage of the crops with increased quality and quantity of the crops with the nutrients involved in the crops without fertilizers the yield of the crops is less. Therefore, acceptance and increased usage of fertilizers which empowers the soil for growing the crops. On the basis of manufacturing process and on the basis of forms of sulphuric acid which fuels the market growth with wide applications in various industries. Sulfuric acid on the basis of distribution channel offline market with increased market growth with enhance demands from the market and increase in bulk transport of sulfuric acid with increased complications in handling of the sulfuric acid.

and on the basis of forms of sulphuric acid which fuels the market growth with wide applications in various industries. Sulfuric acid on the basis of distribution channel offline market with increased market growth with enhance demands from the market and increase in bulk transport of sulfuric acid with increased complications in handling of the sulfuric acid. The Asia Pacific region to be the highest region with increased market revenue share of the sulfuric acid market. Increased in developments with increased chemical synthesis and rapid utilization of sulfuric acid enhance market growth with continuous research and development.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 29.7 Billion CAGR 8.46% from 2022 to 2030 Asia Pacific Market Share 46% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players UBE Industries, Ltd, Boliden Group, Trident Group, Tata Chemicals, Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd, Canada Colors and chemicals Limited, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Nouryon and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The advance development of sulfuric acid market with increased developments and increased research with wide utilization in fertilizers with higher yield of the crops and increased quality and quantity of the crops with nutrients. Fertilizers are mixed with the soil and increases the energy of the soil which helps to grow the crops which enhance the demand from the market for the fertilizers with increased production of the crops.

Sulfuric acid in chemical industries with increased chemical synthesis and production and manufacturing of the new drug, Sulfuric acid in waste water treatment which separates the water and sludge and removes odour from the water and kills the bacteria from the water which are harmful may lead to various disorders, Increased utilization of sulfuric acid in automobile industry used in batteries for storing the power. Increased utilization of raw material as the processing with developments of product with sulfuric acid. Which helps to boost the market of sulfuric acid.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the development of the sulfuric acid and the wide applications of sulfuric acid in the market may restrain the market growth of sulfuric acid. Lack of knowledge about handling of sulfuric acid which is very harmful may affect the market growth. Transport of the sulfuric acid in the bulk quantity with the imposed rules about handling of sulfuric acid may alter the market growth during the forecast period. Highly reacted to the metals, being hygroscopic in nature. Increased hazardous characteristics of the sulfuric acid market my halt the market of sulfuric acid production growth.

Opportunities

Advancements of the sulfuric acid market with increased applications of sulfuric acid in various in industries with increased purity of the sulfuric acid increased method of process of sulfuric acid market. Increased research and development in the sulfuric acid market with increased fertilizers for increasing the yield of the crop. Utilization of sulfuric acid in waste water treatment which involves cleaning of the waste water and removal of colour and odour from the water, separate of water and sludge waste material from the waste water increased treatment with removal of pathogens and bacteria which are harmful to the body leds to various disorders. The key market players involved in developing and increasing the research may drive the market of sulfuric acid.

Challenges

Sulfuric acid developments with increased cost of the raw material affects the market growth with enhance cost of the sulfuric acid with increased demand in fertilizers. Significant growth of sulfur with increased cost of the processing material. Increased prices of the sulfuric acid in china are widely growing can be challenging factor for increasing the market growth of sulfuric acid.

Production of sulfuric acid in air. Burning of coal, oil, and gas which releases sulfur dioxide reacts with air and led to formation of sulfuric acid and while raining gives rise to acid rain being harmful to the environment, forest and wild animals. Affect the crops and may dissolve the nutrients in the crop which reduces the quality of the crops. These are the factor that may affect the market and challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Recent developments

June 2019, Sulfuric acid introduced by the Loisiana enhance quality of sulfuric acid with production of sulfuric acid. Development of the products using the sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid used as cleaning agent in metals.

August 2021, Enhanced production and purity developed in sulfuric acid from the company Sumitomo Chemical Corporation. Increased development in semiconductor and in automotive industry.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Base metal smelters

Elemental Sulfur

Pyrite Ore

Others

By Form

Concentrated

Tower/Glover acid

Chamber/ Fertilizer acid

Battery acid

66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid

Dilute Sulfuric Acid

By Manufacturing Process

Contact process

Lead chamber process

Wet sulfuric acid process

Metabisulfite process

Others





By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Applications

Fertilizers

Chemical industries

Petroleum refining

Metal processing- Steel picking, Copper production, Metals surface cleaning, others

Automotive

Textile

Drug manufacturing

Pulp & paper

Industrial

Semiconductor Electronics- Battery Electrolyte, Integrated circuit components, fabrication, photovoltaic cells.

Domestic cleaning products

Wastewater treatment

Others





By Purity Type

Standard

Ultra-pure

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





