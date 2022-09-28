CallTower Launches Native SMS and MMS Texting for Microsoft Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has launched CT Text with MMS and SMS texting capabilities, enabling users to send text communication directly from within the MS Teams platform allowing for an increase in work collaboration proficiency.

CallTower’s Microsoft Teams solutions (Direct Routing and Operator Connect) with CT Text delivers both MMS and SMS capabilities translated in over 60 languages ensuring ease of contact and conversation searching within the Microsoft Teams client and simplifying communications. Utilizing the same number used for voice calls, CT Text maximizes reach and impact of SMS and MMS users within Microsoft teams by enabling individuals to text directly from their voice number or a group shared phone number.

“We are thrilled to have launched this addition to CallTower’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Operator Connect Solutions”, cited CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “With both MMS and SMS CT Text integrations available in over 60 languages, users can communicate via one central platform, instead of sending texts from a cell phone or a third-party application. The result of this integration translates into improved communications with customers, supplemented with the increased security associated with a safe and secure single interaction platform.

As a leader in Microsoft Teams Native Solutions since 2018, CallTower offers a native integrated Office 365 Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a US-based client services team. This solution ensures a personalized implementation, adoption, training, and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold partner, CallTower’s monitoring, and management services deliver the highest quality user experience.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com