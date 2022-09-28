Amplify ETFs Declares Monthly and Quarterly Income Distributions for its Income and Core ETFs

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces September monthly and quarterly distributions across its income and core ETFs. Launched in the last month, the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) and the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) are making their first distributions to shareholders.

ETF NameTickerAmount per
Share		Distribution
Frequency		Payable
Date
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFDIVO$0.12984Monthly9/30/2022
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETFIDVO$0.12365Monthly9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (International)ISWN$0.12308Quarterly9/30/2022
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETFNDIV$0.19602Monthly9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETFQSWN$0.13664Quarterly9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETFSWAN$0.17724Quarterly9/30/2022
Amplify High Income ETFYYY$0.12000Monthly9/30/2022


Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that capital gains distributions will not be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services.


