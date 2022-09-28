Concentrix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2022. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a 10 percent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share.



Three Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Change Revenue($M) $ 1,579.6 $ 1,397.3 13.1% Operating income($M) $ 157.5 $ 151.4 4.0% Non-GAAP operating income($M)(1) $ 221.5 $ 181.6 22.0% Operating margin 10.0 % 10.8 % -80 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 14.0 % 13.0 % 100 bps Net income($M) $ 106.7 $ 109.8 (2.8)% Non-GAAP net income($M)(1) $ 154.4 $ 131.7 17.2% Adjusted EBITDA($M)(1) $ 258.4 $ 214.8 20.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 16.4 % 15.4 % 100 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.04 $ 2.08 (1.9)% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 2.95 $ 2.49 18.5%

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights:

Revenue was $1,579.6 million, up 13.1% from the prior year third quarter, including a 4.2-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period, compared with $1,397.3 million in the prior year third quarter, and up 7.5% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Operating income was $157.5 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared with $151.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $221.5 million, or 14.0% of revenue, compared with $181.6 million, or 13.0% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $258.4 million, or 16.4% of revenue, compared with $214.8 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $152.6 million in the quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $126.4 million.

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $2.04 compared to $2.08 in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.95 compared to $2.49 in the prior year third quarter.



"We executed well in the third quarter, delivering solid revenue growth and profit improvements even in the uncertain macro environment,” said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. "In addition to strong new business signings in the quarter, we recently closed two very large deals taking advantage of our CX operations and Catalyst capabilities and see opportunities for growth across our entire business portfolio over the medium- and long-term. During the quarter, we welcomed ServiceSource's world-class B2B sales team that hit the ground running and are integrating quickly. This acquisition continues to build out our differentiated offerings making us a go-to partner for Designing, Building and Running the Future of CX. We continue to see opportunities in the marketplace that we believe will allow us to achieve our long-term financial objectives.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:

Concentrix paid a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend on August 9, 2022. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share payable on November 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022.

Concentrix repurchased 0.4 million shares in the third quarter at a cost of $50.3 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $136.07 per share. At August 31, 2022, the Company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $366.8 million.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Expectations:

Fourth quarter adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 7%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 5-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect the contribution of approximately $175 million in fourth quarter revenue from businesses acquired since the beginning of the prior year fourth quarter.

Operating income is expected to exceed $180 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $254 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 24% to 25%.



Full Year 2022 Expectations:

Based on our expectations for the fourth quarter, we expect the following full year fiscal 2022 results:

Full year adjusted constant currency revenue growth is expected to approximate 9%. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate 4-point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. Additionally, we expect full year revenue to include a net contribution of approximately $486 million from businesses acquired and divested since the beginning of fiscal year 2021.

Operating income is expected to exceed $642 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to exceed $890 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 25%.



Conference Call and Webcast

Concentrix will host a conference call for investors to review its third quarter fiscal 2022 results tomorrow morning, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)/6:00 a.m. (PT).

About Concentrix

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

August 31, 2022 November 30, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,082 $ 182,038 Accounts receivable, net 1,355,065 1,207,953 Other current assets 186,256 153,074 Total current assets 1,717,403 1,543,065 Property and equipment, net 390,343 407,144 Goodwill 2,971,820 1,813,502 Intangible assets, net 1,025,776 655,528 Deferred tax assets 59,685 48,413 Other assets 584,847 578,715 Total assets $ 6,749,874 $ 5,046,367 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 114,128 $ 129,359 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 — Accrued compensation and benefits 465,137 453,434 Other accrued liabilities 397,226 351,642 Income taxes payable 45,472 33,779 Total current liabilities 1,028,213 968,214 Long-term debt, net 2,401,099 802,017 Other long-term liabilities 515,237 546,410 Deferred tax liabilities 158,698 109,471 Total liabilities 4,103,247 2,426,112 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 52,093 and 51,927 shares issued as of August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021, respectively, and 51,016 and 51,594 shares outstanding as of August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,415,868 2,355,767 Treasury stock, 1,077 and 333 shares as of August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2021, respectively (167,420 ) (57,486 ) Retained earnings 683,466 392,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (285,292 ) (70,526 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,646,627 2,620,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,749,874 $ 5,046,367

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 %

Change August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 %

Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 500,595 $ 448,104 12 % $ 1,437,548 $ 1,278,199 12 % Retail, travel and ecommerce 299,595 241,662 24 % 879,537 712,629 23 % Communications and media 274,424 256,461 7 % 808,884 760,111 6 % Banking, financial services and insurance 234,844 210,730 11 % 733,673 648,630 13 % Healthcare 143,085 113,749 26 % 441,473 354,391 25 % Other 127,059 126,545 — % 382,640 366,447 4 % Total revenue 1,579,602 1,397,251 13 % 4,683,755 4,120,407 14 % Cost of revenue 1,012,754 915,910 11 % 3,019,857 2,670,287 13 % Gross profit 566,848 481,341 18 % 1,663,898 1,450,120 15 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 409,303 329,962 24 % 1,201,696 1,035,628 16 % Operating income 157,545 151,379 4 % 462,202 414,492 12 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 20,272 4,868 316 % 42,015 19,316 118 % Other expense (income), net (12,086 ) (5,858 ) 106 % (22,247 ) (5,601 ) 297 % Income before income taxes 149,359 152,369 (2)% 442,434 400,777 10 % Provision for income taxes 42,235 42,615 (1)% 111,738 119,308 (6)% Net income before non-controlling interest 107,124 109,754 (2)% 330,696 281,469 17 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 434 — 100 % 591 — 100 % Net income attributable to Concentrix Corporation $ 106,690 $ 109,754 (3)% $ 330,105 $ 281,469 17 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.05 $ 2.10 $ 6.32 $ 5.41 Diluted $ 2.04 $ 2.08 $ 6.28 $ 5.35 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 51,193 51,432 51,461 51,288 Diluted 51,549 52,061 51,834 51,914

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,579,602 $ 1,397,251 $ 4,683,755 $ 4,120,407 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 13.1 % 20.1 % 13.7 % 20.5 % Foreign exchange impact 4.2 % (2.0)% 2.9 % (2.7)% Constant currency revenue growth 17.3 % 18.1 % 16.6 % 17.8 % Effect of excluding revenue of acquired and divested businesses (9.8)% 1.1 % (7.5)% 0.7 % Adjusted constant currency revenue growth 7.5 % 19.2 % 9.1 % 18.5 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating income $ 157,545 $ 151,379 $ 462,202 $ 414,492 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 12,565 — 15,213 — Amortization of intangibles 41,500 33,997 121,025 103,195 Share-based compensation 9,862 9,457 37,678 25,858 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs — (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 221,472 $ 181,636 $ 636,118 $ 530,348





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net income $ 106,690 $ 109,754 $ 330,105 $ 281,469 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 434 — 591 — Interest expense and finance charges, net 20,272 4,868 42,015 19,316 Provision for income taxes 42,235 42,615 111,738 119,308 Other expense (income), net (12,086 ) (5,858 ) (22,247 ) (5,601 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses 12,565 — 15,213 — Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs — (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) Amortization of intangibles 41,500 33,997 121,025 103,195 Share-based compensation 9,862 9,457 37,678 25,858 Depreciation 36,933 33,146 110,107 105,371 Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,405 $ 214,782 $ 746,225 $ 635,719





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating margin 10.0 % 10.8 % 9.9 % 10.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.0 % 13.0 % 13.6 % 12.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 15.4 % 15.9 % 15.4 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net income $ 106,690 $ 109,754 $ 330,105 $ 281,469 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 12,565 — 15,213 — Amortization of intangibles 41,500 33,997 121,025 103,195 Share-based compensation 9,862 9,457 37,678 25,858 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs — (13,197 ) — (13,197 ) Income taxes related to the above(1) (16,237 ) (8,315 ) (44,170 ) (20,742 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 154,380 $ 131,696 $ 459,851 $ 376,583





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net income $ 106,690 $ 109,754 $ 330,105 $ 281,469 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (1,571 ) (1,649 ) (4,816 ) (3,945 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 105,119 108,105 325,289 277,524 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders 12,380 — 14,991 — Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 40,889 33,486 119,259 101,749 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 9,717 9,315 37,128 25,496 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs allocated to common stockholders — (12,999 ) — (13,012 ) Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders(1) (15,998 ) (8,190 ) (43,526 ) (20,450 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 152,107 $ 129,717 $ 453,141 $ 371,307





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”)(2) $ 2.04 $ 2.08 $ 6.28 $ 5.35 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 0.24 — 0.29 — Amortization of intangibles 0.79 0.64 2.30 1.96 Share-based compensation 0.19 0.18 0.72 0.49 Gain on divestitures and related transaction costs — (0.25 ) — (0.25 ) Income taxes related to the above(1) (0.31 ) (0.16 ) (0.85 ) (0.40 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.95 $ 2.49 $ 8.74 $ 7.15 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 51,549 52,061 51,834 51,914





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 152,557 $ 93,010 $ 365,041 $ 332,125 Purchases of property and equipment (26,110 ) (42,111 ) (97,276 ) (112,869 ) Free cash flow $ 126,447 $ 50,899 $ 267,765 $ 219,256





Forecast Three Months

Ending November

30, 2022 (To exceed) Operating income $ 180,000 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 15,000 Amortization of intangibles 42,400 Share-based compensation 16,600 Non-GAAP operating income $ 254,000





Forecast Fiscal Year

Ending November

30, 2022 (To exceed) Operating income $ 642,087 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 30,213 Amortization of intangibles 163,400 Share-based compensation 54,300 Non-GAAP operating income $ 890,000

(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1.5% of net income for both the three months ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 and 1.5% and 1.4% of net income, respectively, for the nine months ended August 31, 2022 and 2021, and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.