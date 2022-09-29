ICG: Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
29 September 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 28 September 2022 Benoit Durteste, a Director of the Company, bought 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 988.022 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons hold a total of 1,365,842 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344