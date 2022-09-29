The Annual Miracles for Myeloma 5K Hybrid Run/Walk Celebrates 10th Anniversary

CLARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Miracles for Myeloma 5K Hybrid Run/Walk will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. For the past nine years, this annual event has raised over $700,000 and has funded eight Brian D. Novis (BDN) Research Grants.



This year, the Annual Miracles for Myeloma Hybrid 5K Run/Walk will “Redefine Being Together,” as it brings the myeloma community together once more—both virtually and in-person—to achieve the goal of finding a cure for multiple myeloma.

The 10th Annual Miracles for Myeloma Hybrid 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in-person in a safe environment at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, NJ. This year will still be a HYBRID race and participants still have the option to join a team virtually or in-person.

Separate competitions will be held for virtual and in-person participants/teams to foster a spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition.

Date: October 15, 2022

Location: Oak Ridge Park, Clark NJ

Time: Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., Race begins at 9:30 a.m.

Donation Cutoff: 12/18/2022, 12:00 a.m.

Contact: Ron Pask

Phone: 732-574-9182

Email: miracles4mm@gmail.com

You may also download your offline, mail-in Registration Form HERE.

For those who are interested in forming a team, visit “Team Info” on our webpage for more information.

You can also register as an individual (whether “virtually or in-person”) while still being a part of our Miracles for Myeloma Community. By registering, you will help us get one step closer to finding a cure for multiple myeloma.

Other ways to support this event

Donate to a participant or team of your choice. You can also donate to a participant or team by going to this fundraising page.



Purchase a Remembrance Path. Another meaningful way to support the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Hybrid Run/Walk is to purchase a Remembrance Path sign through this donation page. Your personalized sign will include the name of the loved one you are honoring, and a short, personalized note displayed along with your name. The Remembrance Path is a means to pay tribute to a loved one who is either living with myeloma, has passed away, or has touched your life in a positive way.



Share your Miracles for Myeloma experiences through the years!

Since we will be celebrating our 10th year anniversary, we invite you to share photos of past Miracles for Myeloma 5K Hybrid Run/Walk through the years! Send your photos to miracles4mm@gmail.com.

ABOUT MIRACLES FOR MYELOMA 5K HYBRID RUN/WALK

The Miracles for Myeloma 5K Hybrid Run/Walk was started in 2012 by Sheree Pask (who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2007) along with her husband Ron, and friend Gina Klemm. Gina’s brother, avid runner Frank Guarino, was diagnosed with myeloma and passed away in December 2012. The Pasks and Gina decided to start a fundraiser 5K race. Their collective aim was to help raise awareness of the disease and to fundraise for myeloma research. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 5K Run/Walk has since evolved into a hybrid race to encourage virtual participation from those who cannot make it to the in-person race.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

