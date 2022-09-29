ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

29 September 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 28 September 2022 Andrew Sykes, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 996 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Andrew Sykes and his connected persons hold a total of 20,000 ordinary shares, being 0.06% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344