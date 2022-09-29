USI Expands Cyber Answerlytics Solution Platform

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the expansion of its proprietary cyber Answerlytics™ solution platform to include a total of 14 industry-leading cyber risk management providers focused on helping clients proactively reduce their exposure to financial risk from urgent cyber vulnerabilities and emergent threats.

Amid a challenging underwriting environment, the gap between emerging cyber threats, business vulnerabilities and the next generation of cyber solutions and service providers is costing organizations when it comes to financial losses. As cyber incidents continue to cause severe losses, insurers are no longer satisfied with rudimentary pre-event risk mitigation and demand advanced risk controls to consider quoting cyber insurance coverage. Answerlytics is helping to close this gap by providing USI clients prioritized and discounted access to an expanded network of Answerlytics Curated Providers, including BlackOps Partners, Corvid, CyberSafe, Cybir, Designed Privacy, Fisher Broyles LLP, Fortress SRM, GoBox, Kroll, LastPass, LIFARS – a SecurityScorecard Company, Second Sight, Spencer Fane LLP and Tracepoint. These providers were selected to help USI clients proactively address critical vulnerabilities and to establish and maintain the proper controls and practices on which cyber underwriters focus.

“Launched in 2021, Answerlytics is a truly differentiated cyber offering from USI that is benefiting our clients and carrier partners through improved risk evaluation, risk mitigation and risk presentation to carriers,” stated Nadia Hoyte, national cyber practice leader for USI. “Traditional cyber insurance and risk mitigation tools often fail to address emergent risks, which is why we are proud to partner with some of the industry’s leading providers to offer our clients preferred access to cutting-edge risk management solutions designed to mitigate costly coverage gaps and cyber vulnerabilities.”

Ben Demonte, COO in the Cyber Risk practice at Kroll, an Answerlytics Curated Provider, said: “The risk of a cyberattack is only increasing as vulnerabilities mount and new cyber threats continue to emerge. In our recent Quarterly Threat Landscape report, we saw the return of ransomware as it topped the charts as the most common cyber incident. We also identified external remote services – which many of us now rely on in a hybrid working world – as a primary vector for attack, up 700% on the previous quarter. We’re delighted to be working with USI to bridge the gap between responding to this threat environment and what’s required to meet insurance requirements. No one should feel powerless in the face of a cyberattack.”

David Hallstrom, national cyber advisor for USI, added: “We chose our Answerlytics Curated Providers to help our clients receive optimal cyber insurance terms, streamline the cyber procurement process and improve their cyber risk knowledge, including access to weekly threat updates. Additionally, these providers have agreed to offer USI clients prioritized access to their cutting-edge risk management solutions at discounted rates.”

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, USI is partnering with a select group of Answerlytics Curated Providers to host a series of complimentary industry-specific cyber market update webinars covering urgent and emerging cyber risks specific to the manufacturing, healthcare, real estate and construction industries. For complete details and to register, visit: https://bit.ly/3Lxxpi5

