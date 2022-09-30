Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 785 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
22 September 2022Euronext Brussels10 60026.8227.0626.56284 292
 MTF CBOE8 70026.7726.9426.54232 899
 MTF Turquoise1 50026.8726.9026.8440 305
 MTF Aquis1 80026.8926.9026.8448 402
23 September 2022Euronext Brussels10 49725.9926.5625.72272 817
 MTF CBOE8 88525.9726.5425.72230 743
 MTF Turquoise1 44025.9826.8025.7437 411
 MTF Aquis1 95025.9726.5425.7450 642
26 September 2022Euronext Brussels10 90025.9026.1825.50282 310
 MTF CBOE9 40025.8826.1825.48243 272
 MTF Turquoise1 47525.9126.1825.5838 217
 MTF Aquis1 98625.9126.2225.5051 457
27 September 2022Euronext Brussels11 01726.0226.3625.68286 662
 MTF CBOE9 85026.0226.3425.68256 297
 MTF Turquoise1 39926.0226.4225.7636 402
 MTF Aquis2 04326.0126.4225.7253 138
28 September 2022Euronext Brussels9 74825.5525.9024.88249 061
 MTF CBOE8 57625.5225.8624.90218 860
 MTF Turquoise1 33925.5125.9025.0234 158
 MTF Aquis1 68025.5125.9224.9242 857
Total 114 78526.0527.0624.882 990 202

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 900 shares during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 September 20223 40026.7426.9026.5090 916
23 September 20221 20026.0726.3025.8031 284
26 September 20221 60025.5925.6225.5040 944
27 September 20221 70025.8625.9425.7043 962
28 September 20222 00025.4225.8025.0050 840
Total9 900257 946


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 September 20221 00027.1027.1027.1027 100
23 September 202200.000.000.000
26 September 202270026.0926.202 600.0018 263
27 September 20222 80026.1326.202 600.0073 164
28 September 202200.000.000.000
Total4 500118 527

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 105 267 shares.

On 28 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 704 895 own shares, or 6.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

