PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

 Dividend Shares Award Date: 30/09/2022
Allotment Price:

£5.769127		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022
Simon Coles                        392,552
Katy Wilde                        644,208
Alan Dale                        392,640
Benjamin Ford                        171,124
Nicholas Wiles                        151,034
Mark Latham                9574
Tanya Murphy                        10665
Christopher Paul                        463,018
Jay Payne                        271,825
Jo Toolan                        624,121
Stephen O’Neill               1123
Anna Holness               1123

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

