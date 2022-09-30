PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|Dividend Shares Award Date: 30/09/2022
Allotment Price:
£5.769127
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022
|Simon Coles
|39
|2,552
|Katy Wilde
|64
|4,208
|Alan Dale
|39
|2,640
|Benjamin Ford
|17
|1,124
|Nicholas Wiles
|15
|1,034
|Mark Latham
|9
|574
|Tanya Murphy
|10
|665
|Christopher Paul
|46
|3,018
|Jay Payne
|27
|1,825
|Jo Toolan
|62
|4,121
|Stephen O’Neill
|1
|123
|Anna Holness
|1
|123
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
07721211100