OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to PDMRs at a price of £4.2933 each, relating to the 2022 3 Year Sharesave Scheme.
|Name
|Number of Options Granted
|Jon Hall
|2,515
|Victoria Hyde
|4,192
|Hasan Kazmi
|1,677
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jon Hall
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|30 September 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Options
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.2933
|2,515
|£10,797.65
|Aggregated
|£4.2933
|2,515
|£10,797.65
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Victoria Hyde
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Deputy Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|30 September 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Options
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.2933
|4,192
|£17,997.51
|Aggregated
|£4.2933
|4,192
|£17,997.51
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|30 September 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Options
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.2933
|1,677
|£7,199.86
|Aggregated
|£4.2933
|1,677
|£7,199.86
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.