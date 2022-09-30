Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company notifies the grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to PDMRs at a price of £4.2933 each, relating to the 2022 3 Year Sharesave Scheme.

 

 

Name Number of Options Granted
Jon Hall2,515
Victoria Hyde4,192
Hasan Kazmi1,677

 

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jon Hall 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30 September 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.29332,515£10,797.65
Aggregated£4.29332,515£10,797.65
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusDeputy Chief Financial Officer

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30 September 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.29334,192£17,997.51
Aggregated£4.29334,192£17,997.51
         

 

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup Chief Risk Officer

  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 30 September 2022Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.29331,677£7,199.86
Aggregated£4.29331,677£7,199.86
         

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

 