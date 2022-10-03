The RealReal Announces A Circular Partnership With Jimmy Choo On National Consignment Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today in celebration of National Consignment Day, The RealReal – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – announces A Circular Partnership with global luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo, who will for the first time offer resale to Jimmy Choo clients from October 6. In a collective effort to increase awareness and adoption of the circular economy, this partnership enables Jimmy Choo clients to easily consign their pre-loved luxury items through The RealReal. Qualifying consignors will also receive a complimentary styling experience with Jimmy Choo.



“For more than a decade, we’ve been committed to driving the adoption of resale and position circularity as a key solution to the fashion waste crisis. We know that recirculating just 1 in 5 items would help put fashion on track to achieve the 1.5-degree pathway laid out by the Paris Climate Accord, but the biggest hindrance to circularity is awareness. This partnership with Jimmy Choo raises circularity awareness by offering luxury consignment services to their sizable loyal customer base, reinforcing the company’s environmental commitments. We’re honored to be joining forces and generating tremendous impact with such a globally distinguished fashion house,” explains Allison Sommer, The RealReal’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Business Development.

A Circular Partnership will provide a seamless experience for Jimmy Choo clients engaging with resale and consignment items from Jimmy Choo that meet The RealReal’s condition and authenticity standards. Clients can visit Jimmy Choo or The RealReal’s website to submit their consignment and The RealReal will do all the heavy lifting from there – from taking possession of the item and authenticating it, to photographing, pricing and listing the piece. Once an item is authenticated, first-time consignors will also receive an exclusive invitation to book an in-store or virtual one-to-one VIP styling session with a member of the Jimmy Choo styling team.

“Our partnership with The RealReal reinforces our commitment to the circular economy in addition to our established repair service. The partnership allows us to champion resale by offering our clients an opportunity to give their luxury items a second life. This partnership ties back to the goals we are committed to in our sustainability manifesto.” Says Hannah Colman, Jimmy Choo CEO

To learn more about The RealReal’s partnership with Jimmy Choo, please visit TheRealReal.com/Jimmy-Choo .

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 28 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 19 retail locations, including our 16 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.



About Jimmy Choo

Established in 1996, Jimmy Choo is a global luxury brand with an empowered sense of glamour and a playfully daring spirit. Celebrated for its confident style and exceptional craftsmanship, Jimmy Choo is synonymous with the art of celebrity dressing and red-carpet style. The house’s innovative spirit meets time-honoured techniques in the form of exceptional collections spanning footwear, handbags, fragrance, a range of accessories and a growing men’s offering. Together, CEO Hannah Colman and Creative Director Sandra Choi have built a global powerhouse defined by glamour, optimism and joy. Jimmy Choo is part of the Capri Holdings Limited global fashion luxury group publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.