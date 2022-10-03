Redefine Luxury Woodgrains with The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® TFL

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beauty of natural wood and coordinated spaces are leading the way when it comes to home design. Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, is redefining luxury woodgrains and thoughtful design cohesion with the expansion of The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL). With 14 new designs that highlight the beauty of oak and walnut, the collection opens the door for personalized coordination for cabinets/case goods, cabinet interiors and closet systems. Designs and finishes are readily available in coordinating Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) and Edgeband. The premium possibilities are virtually endless for residential and resimercial kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms and living rooms.



“There is an increasing desire to reconnect with nature that is shaping how we experience our homes,” Ron Ubertini, global vice president of thermally fused laminate and adhesives at Wilsonart. “The new LUJO Collection woodgrain designs coincide with the rise of neo-nature design and the idea that clean modernism should be guided by wood looks, natural textures and indoor and outdoor living.”

The LUJO Collection embodies the definition of luxury and features tones like Quiet Whites, Golden Blondes, Forest Browns and Earthy Black to transform dream spaces into reality. Translated from the Spanish word for “luxurious or comfortable surroundings,” LUJO is the highest standard for nature-inspired home design and superior engineering. The 14 new woodgrain designs are no exception. From Gloss Line, Timbergrain and Ridgewood finishes that offer sophisticated beauty from every angle to vivid oak and walnut styles that infuse spaces with natural warmth, The LUJO Collection helps a room speak for itself.

The newest additions include:

Crystal River Oak (8243K-79) : A warm white mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak with soft brown in the ticking.



: A warm white mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak with soft brown in the ticking. Coronado Oak (8244K-28) : A natural sun-kissed blonde with a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak with rays that balance across the layout.



: A natural sun-kissed blonde with a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak with rays that balance across the layout. De Soto Oak (8245K-05) : A rift cut and quarter sawn oak mix in a warm caramel brown with balanced rays in the layout.



: A rift cut and quarter sawn oak mix in a warm caramel brown with balanced rays in the layout. Abisko Oak (8246K-28) : A balanced mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak in taupe with darker taupe and warm beige highlights and lowlights.



: A balanced mix of rift cut and quarter sawn oak in taupe with darker taupe and warm beige highlights and lowlights. Clearwater Oak (8247K-28) : A luxury rustic design featuring a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn graining with subtle cathedrals in light taupe with warm white peeking through the background.



: A luxury rustic design featuring a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn graining with subtle cathedrals in light taupe with warm white peeking through the background. Black Hills Oak (8248K-79) : Striking in earthy black, this mix of rift cut and quarter sawn grain boasts subtle cathedrals and luxury rustic features.



: Striking in earthy black, this mix of rift cut and quarter sawn grain boasts subtle cathedrals and luxury rustic features. Tahoe Oak (8249K-05) : A rustic, yet luxurious, mix of rift cut and quarter sawn graining with a blend of subtle cathedrals in taupe boasting medium brown lowlights and greige highlights.



: A rustic, yet luxurious, mix of rift cut and quarter sawn graining with a blend of subtle cathedrals in taupe boasting medium brown lowlights and greige highlights. Fremont Oak (8251K-79) : A milk chocolate brown with warm beige in the background presented in a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn grain with a blend of occasional cathedrals.



: A milk chocolate brown with warm beige in the background presented in a mix of rift cut and quarter sawn grain with a blend of occasional cathedrals. Helena Walnut (8252K-05) : A sophisticated Walnut balanced with a mix of partial cathedrals and straight graining in a neutral beige with contrasting highlights and lowlights.

: A sophisticated Walnut balanced with a mix of partial cathedrals and straight graining in a neutral beige with contrasting highlights and lowlights. Sierra Walnut (8253K-05) : A dark brown mix of warm and cool tones in a refined Walnut balanced with partial cathedrals and straight grain.



: A dark brown mix of warm and cool tones in a refined Walnut balanced with partial cathedrals and straight grain. Sabine Walnut (8254K-05) : Straight Walnut graining with partial cathedrals in dark brown with a mixture of warm and cool tones.



: Straight Walnut graining with partial cathedrals in dark brown with a mixture of warm and cool tones. Hidden Springs Walnut (8255K-05) : A light grey Walnut finish with a mix of partial cathedrals and straight graining.



: A light grey Walnut finish with a mix of partial cathedrals and straight graining. Ocala Walnut (8256K-05) : A sophisticated Walnut featuring partial cathedrals and straight grain in taupe with a nice balance of warm and cool tones.



: A sophisticated Walnut featuring partial cathedrals and straight grain in taupe with a nice balance of warm and cool tones. Carson Walnut (8257K-05): Hints of taupe and subtle blonde undertones distinguish this neutral brown Walnut which features a mix of partial cathedrals and straight grain.



Easily combined with other engineered surfaces from the Wilsonart® Home collection, the new LUJO designs provide a luxurious experience, inspiring a sense of reassurance and comfort that can transform any space into a sanctuary. For example, coordinated cabinetry in a popular luxury rustic oak or modern walnut design can easily work in concert with inside cabinet finishes from Wilsonart® Interiors and a backsplash from Wilsonart’s Virtual Design Library.

“The LUJO Collection acts as a one-stop shop for unparalleled coordination and thoughtful cohesion on cabinetry, interiors, countertops, and backsplashes. The entire collection has the unique ability to pair exquisite form with delightful, everyday function,” added Ubertini. “Kitchen and bath designers, fabricators and homeowners can now curate spaces that seamlessly combine high performance with beautiful textures and colors found in the world around us.”

The LUJO Collection is stain and moisture resistant, allowing for simple cleaning and disinfection. The collection is also manufactured in the USA and is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality. For more information about Wilsonart and The LUJO Collection, visit wilsonart.com.

