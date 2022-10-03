Brooklyn-based Hair Care Brand amika Launches into Chinese Market

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn-based hair care brand amika has entered into the Chinese market–launching its cross-border personal care global flagship store on Tmall Global, as well as a store on Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu). The cruelty-free, sustainability-focused brand soft-launched into the market on September 15, with its official introduction on October 1, coinciding with Golden Week.

“We couldn't be more excited to launch amika in China, the world's largest beauty market,” states Chelsea Riggs, amika’s Brand President. “China's prestige haircare market is nascent, but quickly growing and we're confident that the amika brand will resonate with Chinese shoppers—from our clean, effective products to our commitment around progressing people and the planet.”

The brand launches into China with its bestselling wash and treatment products to meet the core needs of its target consumer, who is seeking products that focus on repairing damaged hair and scalp health, as amika discovered in its extensive market research. The initial assortment includes the following products:

Repair Collection : The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo + Conditioner, The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment

: The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo + Conditioner, The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment Detox Collection : Reset Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo

: Reset Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo Signature Collection : Normcore Signature Shampoo + Conditioner, The Wizard Detangling Primer

: Normcore Signature Shampoo + Conditioner, The Wizard Detangling Primer Blonde Collection: Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo + Conditioner, Bust Your Brass Intense Repair Mask

Additional products will launch into the Chinese market within the coming months, as the brand will continue to expand its offerings.

About amika

A friend to hair, hairstylists, to her, him, them and you. The name amika means friend in the language Esperanto & represents our belief in the power of community and the beauty of diversity. Straight out of Brooklyn, where creativity and hustle are a way of life, we’re a collective of creatives, hairstylists, chemists, and product enthusiasts. We only make products that make us proud. 10 collections for every hair type, texture and style. Visit www.loveamika.com for more information, and follow @amika on Instagram and TikTok.

Attachment