Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast Rectifiers in Isolated Package Deliver Best in Class Reverse Recovery Performance

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers in a fully isolated TO-220 FullPAK 2L package. Offering the best reverse recovery performance for devices in their class, the 12 A VS-E5TW1206FP-N3 and VS-E5TX1206FP-N3 and 15 A VS-E5TW1506FP-N3 and VS-E5TX1506FP-N3 are designed to increase the efficiency of medium frequency converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.



Compared to previous-generation solutions, the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today reduce reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) by 60 %, resulting in 90 % lower recovery losses. Furthermore, the rectifiers deliver a 10 % improvement in reverse recovery energy (E rec ) compared to the closest competing device, a softer recovery tail for improved EMI reduction, and more stable operation over their entire operating temperature range for increased thermal performance.

With the latest addition to its family of Gen 5 600 V FRED Pt rectifiers, Vishay is extending the benefits of high end Si technology to different circuit topologies, including classic and bridgeless power factor correction (PFC) front-end configurations. The devices will serve as output and PFC rectifiers for AC/DC and DC/DC power stages in industrial applications — including air conditioners, off-board chargers, lighting, hybrid solar inverters, and UPS — where they will guarantee system reliability and robustness without compromising on performance.

The VS-E5TW1206FP-N3, VS-E5TX1206FP-N3, VS-E5TW1506FP-N3, and VS-E5TX1506FP-N3 are available in X-type and the new W-type speed classes. For CCM and resonant applications with higher switching frequencies to 100 kHz and low di/dt to 350 kHz, W-type devices deliver lower Q rr , while X-type rectifiers offer lower forward voltage. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the rectifiers provide high temperature operation to +175 °C and isolation voltage of 2500 V.

Device Specification Table:

Part number V R (V) I F(AV) (A) V F typ. at +125 °C (V) t rr (ns) Q rr typ. (nC) Package VS-E5TW1206FP-N3 600 12 1.75 16 75 TO-220 FullPAK 2L VS-E5TW1506FP-N3 600 15 1.5 17 97 TO-220 FullPAK 2L VS-E5TX1206FP-N3 600 12 1.36 17 130 TO-220 FullPAK 2L VS-E5TX1506FP-N3 600 15 1.3 19 180 TO-220 FullPAK 2L

Samples of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust oday introduced four new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers in a fully isolated TO-220 FullPAK 2L package. - https://bit.ly/3EaXKRc

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96976 (VS-E5TW1206FP-N3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96972 (VS-E5TW1506FP-N3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96974 (VS-E5TX1206FP-N3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96969 (VS-E5TX1506FP-N3)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720302449882

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com