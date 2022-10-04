Redwood Logistics Receives Top Supply Chain Project Award for ASPEQ Heating Group LTL Optimization

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics , one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, announced today that their automated solutions for ASPEQ Heating Group, a company specializing in providing custom solutions for commercial and industrial electric heating markets, has been acknowledged by Supply and Demand Chain Executive as a 2022 Top Supply Chain Project.



Redwood Logistics was able to assist ASPEQ across the entirety of their supply chain, particularly providing savings in LTL freight management and harmonizing disparate systems through RedwoodConnect™. With this adjustment, ASPEQ can now outsource all modes of transportation while simultaneously maintaining a high level of visibility into their shipments.

“Navigating LTL rates and capacity present real challenges to businesses like ASPEQ that need to lock in fair rates to remain competitive in today’s ever-changing supply chain landscape,” said Christina Ryan, EVP of Managed Services, Redwood. “By outsourcing all their modes of transportation to our platform, our integration tools are now able to help ASPEQ secure capacity at the best times and rates to remain competitive.”



Through Redwood’s LTL freight management system, ASPEQ received a significant reduction in their annual fees and avoided a 10% carrier cost increase. Committed to providing ASPEQ with the highest ROI in LTL, Redwood accelerated their time-to-value using their advanced back-end integration network, providing a fully integrated platform that has seamlessly connected to every part of ASPEQ’s supply chain.

Redwood also increased ASPEQ’s visibility, reporting and automated processes through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary supply chain integration platform designed to streamline the most complex integration cases. Its use continues to modernize operations for customers by providing customers with the ability to make quick and accurate logistics decisions with data.

Through this connection, Redwood provides ASPEQ access to the industry’s leading integration resources, including LTL procurement, multi-modal brokerage, cargo claims, MercuryGate TMS and more, allowing ASPEQ to leverage these tools and gain insight on their shipments across several systems, identify savings and book capacity in a streamlined manner.

“Making the transition to a new logistics platform almost always comes with a learning curve, making the adoption of new tools a risky proposition for a growing business,” added Stacey Sappington, Chief Financial Officer, ASPEQ. “Redwood’s integration processes were efficient and near-seamless. It was something other providers weren’t able to offer and allowed us to begin harmonizing our supply chain systems in no time.”

The Top Supply Chain Project award highlights innovative and successful transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across an impressive range of supply chain functions. Winners were selected by Supply and Demand Chain Executives editors, who are heavily involved in providing today’s supply chain news.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and innovative platform services all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

