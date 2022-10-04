Sprout Social Launches More Integrated Employee Advocacy Solution to Accelerate Brands’ Social Strategies and Reach

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social announced the launch of its rebranded advocacy solution, Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social . With this solution, users can create and publish their employee-driven amplification efforts from Sprout’s comprehensive social suite. Today’s social media climate comes with a new set of challenges to solve, from algorithmic shifts to increasingly crowded feeds. To overcome those challenges, brands are leveraging the social media influence of their own employees—​​ more than two-thirds (68%) of marketers report that their organizations have an advocacy program for social. Marketers note using these programs to increase brand awareness and garner more qualified leads, underscoring the incredible opportunity advocacy presents for businesses to reach new audiences and drive sales.

“Our customers rely on organic social to drive numerous business goals, and many are realizing the potential impact their employees have on accelerating those goals without needing to increase marketing spend,” said Ryan Barretto, President, Sprout Social. “When employees share company content on social, they reach a significantly larger audience than their company’s follower base. We’re deepening our investment in employee advocacy to help our customers attract top talent, drive revenue and reduce risk so they can easily measure the impact their efforts have on their organization’s bottom line.”

Sprout’s advocacy solution empowers users to create posts directly from the compose window, eliminating extra work by managing all social and advocacy efforts from one place. Reporting features provide the metrics and analytics needed for Sprout customers to view how many shares their content receives from employees across networks, as well as the potential reach each shared post brings. Sprout users can also broadcast content internally to their teams via Slack, email or mobile push notification.

“Since using Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social, we grew our reach from 1 million to 17 million in less than six months,” said Jamie Whalen, Director, Social Strategy at Ivanti. “We’ve established an incentive program to encourage employees to share company content, which has led to over $500k in earned media value every month. Our employees are really assisting to raise brand awareness for the Ivanti brand and we’ve seen a deeper connection with our audience on social as a result.”

Learn more about how Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social can elevate any social strategy here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 33,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

https://www.tiktok.com/@sproutsocial

Contact:

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166