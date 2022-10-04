Illumio Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Advance Zero Trust Segmentation Adoption

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Now, AWS customers can implement the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform easier than ever to quickly visualize workload-to-workload traffic and leverage insights to reduce the hybrid attack surface.



Despite record spending on cybersecurity, the world continues to experience more frequent and devastating breaches and ransomware attacks, and the hyperconnectivity that comes with digital transformation makes organizations increasingly vulnerable. Attacks continue to break through perimeter defenses and move, often undetected, to access critical assets and infrastructure.

Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) is a modern security approach that contains and minimizes the impact of breaches. Illumio ZTS is one of the first cloud-to-ground platforms that prevents breaches from spreading across endpoints, clouds, and data centers. Illumio allows organizations to see their risk and protect hybrid information technology (IT) with ZTS to reduce their risk and build resilience to today’s threats.

“Organizations across industries are rapidly migrating to the cloud to keep pace with the demand for instant access to goods, services, and experiences at scale. The challenge is that with hybrid and multi-cloud deployments come visibility gaps and an increased attack surface,” said Eric Renner, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Illumio. “Zero Trust Segmentation is an essential pillar of any Zero Trust Architecture, so we’re excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate program to help customers reduce risk and build resilience more quickly using this critical security control.”

Illumio’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program expands the company’s ability to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. To learn more about the program, please visit the AWS ISV Accelerate Program . For more information on how you can secure your applications, cloud environments, and hybrid IT on AWS with Illumio, visit: https://www.illumio.com/solutions/aws. You can also find Illumio’s solutions in AWS Marketplace.

