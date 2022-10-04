Mizuho Hires Joseph O’Doherty as Head of Residential Mortgage Finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Joseph O’Doherty has joined Mizuho as Managing Director, Head of Residential Mortgage Finance. O’Doherty is responsible for launching and leading Mizuho’s Mortgage Finance business practice, which will span the full suite of Agency and Non-Agency Mortgage products. In this role, he will work closely with the firm’s MBS Trading and Sales teams to create continuity in its originate-to-distribute business model. He reports to Head of Fixed Income Division Thomas Hartnett and is based in New York.



“Securitized Products is a core pillar of our overall markets business in the Americas, where we continue to expand the perimeter of our offering and the depth of talent on our team,” said Hartnett. “Joe’s outstanding record of business development and leadership with clients, places Mizuho in a great position for the successful launch of the residential mortgage finance strategy. Adding this strategic financing product to our existing capabilities is demonstrative of our goals for the overall strategy of leading with Mizuho’s strong balance sheet.”

Prior to joining Mizuho, O’Doherty spent nearly two decades at Barclays, most recently as Managing Director, leading the Mortgage Financing and Securitization business unit and serving as a member of the Securitized Products Leadership Team. He led primary coverage for over fifty originators, servicers, and investment funds and has a leading reputation in the sector, having financed and distributed securitizations across the entire spectrum of mortgage products.

O’Doherty holds both a BS in Economics & Accounting and an MBA from New York University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com. ​



Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 55,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

