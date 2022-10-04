Company announcement no. 16 - 22

4 October 2022



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 83,675 23,666,652 27 September 2022 3,475 201.3 699,422 28 September 2022 1,275 193.3 246,514 29 September 2022 3,704 189.4 701,478 30 September 2022 2,929 190.6 558,348 03 October 2022 1,533 194.6 298,316 Accumulated under the program 96,591 26,170,729

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 460,292 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.03% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments