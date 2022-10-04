Computed Tomography Market Size to Surpass USD 10.2 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Computed Tomography Market (By Technology; By Application; By Modality; By End-User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



The rise in acceptance of the newly developed technologies in computed tomography with new innovative technologies developed with integration of software and hardware installed in the system with increased efficiency, efficacy and quick detection of the disorder increase the market of computed tomography with developed technologies and increase in research and development.

Enhance government support for installing the computed tomography in the medical sector for the benefits of the patients with easy detection of the disorders and increased investment from the market with the imaging of the body organs and increased growth of the computed tomography in the market with increasing chronic disorders among the people helps to enlarge the market of computed tomography with enhance results.

Regional snapshots

North America with the largest market recorded with increased market of computed tomography in the regions due to wide developments in the computed tomography with new innovative technologies with new techniques and various application with increase in chronic disorders in the region among the geriatric population and increase in detection of the disorders efficiently and increased performance from the computed tomography with increased results which is majorly utilized in medical and rising demands from the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America also with increase in market with increased utilization of computed tomography.

Key Insights:

By technology, the high-end slice (more than 64 slices) segment hit revenue share of over 35.4% in 2021.

The CBCT segment is poised to reach at a highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

By application, the oncology segment has accounted 26.9% market share in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals & clinic segment has reached 49% revenue share in 2021.

North America has captured 30.6% revenue share in 2021.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to drive strong CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Report highlights

Based on the technology analysis, low slice technology with largest market share utilised in computed tomography in low slice scanners with increased compatibility and increased utilization in detection of the disorders.

low slice technology with largest market share utilised in computed tomography in low slice scanners with increased compatibility and increased utilization in detection of the disorders. Based on the application with increased number of chronic disorders among the population and increasing detection of the disorder with increase in detection in oncology segment with increase in cancer patients, cardiovascular disorder, and orthopedics with increased number of patients.

with increased number of chronic disorders among the population and increasing detection of the disorder with increase in detection in oncology segment with increase in cancer patients, cardiovascular disorder, and orthopedics with increased number of patients. Based on modality analysis with increased market share of O arm with increased technology and innovative developments enhance the market growth.

with increased market share of O arm with increased technology and innovative developments enhance the market growth. Based on the end user analysis , hospitals and ambulatory surgery with increased demands from the customer with increased number of patients with chronic disorders and increase in utilization of computed tomography in medical sector.

, hospitals and ambulatory surgery with increased demands from the customer with increased number of patients with chronic disorders and increase in utilization of computed tomography in medical sector. Based on the geography, North America to be the largest sector with increased research and development with new software and hardware features developed with increasing number of chronic disorders helps to expand the market to grow.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.2 Billion Asia Pacific Market Share in 2021 26% North America Market Share in 2021 30.60% CAGR 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Fujifilm Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, Neusoft Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips, NeuroLogica Corp, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co GE Healthcare, and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The advance computed tomography developments introduced with technologies and innovative features with increased connectivity and increased demands from medical sectors with increasing prevalence of the chronic disorders such as oncology with largest market share with rising patients rate with cancer disorder and increase in utilization of computed tomography for imaging the tumour and increased performance for detection of the disorder, other disorders which help to grow the market of computed tomography is cardiovascular and orthopaedics with increasing number of diseases.

Increased research and development from the key market players and introduction of new innovative technologies and increased investment from the market players. Increased government support for installing of the computed tomography with new technologies and increased providence and improved infrastructure in health care sector helps to drive the market of computed tomography during the forecast period.

Restraints

Computed tomography with increased in developed regions and low awareness in underdeveloped regions regarding computed tomography and the enhance benefits of the computed tomography may hamper the market of computed tomography. Increased cost of the scanning image with CT scan also can reduced the market of computed tomography during the forecast period and lack of awareness among the people regarding the policies available imposed by the government may alter the market size.

Opportunities

The emergence of underdeveloped regions with increased innovative technologies and features with improved performance to be a major opportunity to enhance the market of computed technology to a larger extend with increased patients to take the benefit of the computed technology due to increased policies from the government.

Increase in research with new innovative ideas and technologies developed in computed tomography by the key market players with increased investment from key market players and government for installing and developing the computed tomography with increase in market revenue share during the forecast period.

Challenges

Increased cost of the computed tomography to take the benefits of the treatment is impossible for the common people to take the advantage with increased cost may alter the market of computed tomography with reduced market share. Existence of the other scanning options also may affect the market of computed tomography with decreased market share.

Recent Developments

May 2020, New technology introduced AL technology introduced for detecting nodules formed in the lungs launched by the Fujfilm corporation utilized in detection of oncology. Detection of the nodules in the organs with imaging of the chest and increased screening.

January 2020, Carestream Health's Digital Tomosynthesis introduced new features and cross-sectional imaging of the organs with developing the product and increased clearance 510(K) from thr U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

High slice

Mid slice

Low slice

Cone beam

By Application

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Gastrointestinal

Others





By Modality

O arm

C arm

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Health clinics

Diagnostics imaging centers

centers Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





